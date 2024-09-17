Who is Kosta Runjaic, the Udinese strategist at the top (with goals by super Thauvin) who is inspired by Kennedy

«In 1958 Kennedy said that man would land on the moon and nobody believed it. I see my career a bit like this, I used to sell insurance and I got to Serie A, even if no one believed me. Actions are more important than words, I’m not here to sell something, I’m 53 years old.” This is how Kosta Runjaic introduced himself at his first press conference as Udinese coach.



The man who took the Zebrette, maybe not to the moon, but… almost: to the top of the Serie A championship (10 points with 3 victories, the last one in a 3-2 comeback on the Parma field with a brace by Florian Thauvin). Okay, we are only on the fourth day, but for those who love the Friulian team it is nice to see themselves up there with all the pursuers behind them from Antonio Conte’s Napoli, Inter and Juventus, Milan, Roma and so on.

Born in Vienna (but of German nationality) in 1971, Kosta Runjaić was called to lead Udinese for the bench this seasonafter last season the Bianconeri were saved only on the last day (thanks to mister Fabio Cannavaro, who arrived at the end of the championship). His football career ended early due to a serious injury. As a coach he started in the youth team of Kaiserslautern, then Darmstadt (German fourth division) with salvation first and then promotion. After other experiences in Germany (from Duisburg to Kaiserslautern, passing through Munich 1860), he arrives in Poland. First at Pogon Stettin and then victories at the helm of Legia Warsaw (National Cup and Super Cup, as well as reaching the final phase of the Conference League in 2023/2024). And now here he is on the bench of Udinese, a rocket start to this season.

His winning recipe? Kosta Runjaić explained it after the Zebrette’s victory in Parma: “The key to my idea of ​​the game is team spirit, the connection between defense and attack, energy, intensity. In the first half we didn’t play well but not that badly either: we lacked that energy that we then put on the field in the second half, changing the game”. And again: “The main source of pride is the speed with which we created a bond within the team, in the club, but also with the fans”

Juventus fans dream. But the coach keeps everyone with their feet on the ground. “First place? We’re happy, but it doesn’t mean anything. At this moment it’s important to accumulate as many points as possible.”

Udinese flies with goals from striker Thauvin. “This is how I imagined my start to the season”

“It’s incredible, we did a great job, great reaction from the team in the second half. I’m very happy with the victory and I thank the whole team”, the words of 31-year-old French striker Florian Thauvin, after Udinese’s 3-2 win at Parma. The former Marseille player was the MVP at the ‘Tardini’, with a brace. “I imagined my start to the season like this, I worked every day to get back to my level. Now I’m there and I want to continue like this,” he explained.