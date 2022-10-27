One week before the premiere of the new season of “The voice Kids”, several participants have been outlined as favorites to reach the final stages of the contest due to the great audition they starred in. One of the little ones who captivated the coaches with a folk song is Korian Postillón, a singer from Huancaina.

Korian Postillon interpreted “Ayrampito”, one of the most famous songs by Flor Pucarina, one of the icons of Andean music. The first to be surprised was Maricarmen Marín with a “How nice!”, But the first to turn her chair was Ezio Oliva. He was followed by Víctor Muñoz and Eva Ayllón, who a few days ago got upset with her teammates for letting a good participant pass.

The participant of “La voz kids” was moved by the reaction of the jury and said that, during her blind audition, she only thought of her family, who had always been by her side.

“With my dad and my brother we share the gift of music. We have always played since we were very young (…) Folklore is the music that is currently being lost in Peru, and our purpose is to revive Peruvian music, revive our Huanca roots”, he commented.

In the midst of a pandemic, Korian Postillón and his brother created the musical project called “Dorian and Korian”, which has allowed them to travel to various places in Peru. Photo: LR Composition | Facebook |Dorian and Korian

After listening to Eva Ayllón, Maricarmen Marín, Ezio Oliva and Víctor Muñoz, the young woman from Huancayo chose the team led by the Creole artist. “I want to go with teacher Eva,” she said before receiving a gift from her coach.

Who is Korian Postillon?

From Huancayo to the world… Korian Postillón was 13 years old when he went to his blind audition in “La voz Kids”, but he already turned 14, on September 6th. Two years ago, in the midst of a pandemic, she and her brother created the musical project called “Dorian and Korian”, which has allowed them to travel to various places in Peru, such as Puno, Huancavelica, Ayacucho and Cusco.

One of the most popular songs in the voice of the Postillón brothers is “Gorrioncito”, a song by Picaflor de los Andes and which was performed by both in “La voz kids”, after Eva Ayllón asked them to sing something. Dorian, 16, was very proud of Korian’s participation.

From a very young age, Korián has been passionate about music, an art that Javier Postillón, her father, instilled in her. At first, she started out playing all kinds of genres, but now she has concentrated more on folklore, as feedback from her has been positive.

Social media success

The duo “Dorian and Korian” has achieved great popularity on social networks. He has more than 23,000 subscribers on YouTube and his video titled “Dorian & Korián – Mix Gorrioncito, Alhelí, Barrio Piñonate” surpassed one million views.

In addition to singing, Korian Postillón plays the charango well, while his brother performs better on the guitar. His tribute to Flor Pucarina also achieved good numbers on YouTube. Meanwhile, a presentation of his went viral on TikTok, when a candy vendor broke down when he heard “Papa, mama”, one of the successes of Los Ovnis de Huancayo.

Karla Sofía supports Korian Postillón

Through her social networks, Karla Sofía was very proud of Korian Postillón’s participation in “La voz Kids”. According to the Andean music singer, the teenager from Huancaina is “one of the most talented young performers I have been able to listen to in recent years.”

“I do not want to stop mentioning that special angel that has always characterized her and it is those things that make her even greater. Together with her brother Dorian, they have grown enormously in a few years, they have evolved musically and have achieved great things, but they have never lost their humility, for all that and more, they deserve all my respect and applause. Let’s support the Peruvian folklore that, thanks to Korian, is once again imposed on the stage of La Voz Kids. All the luck in the world, beautiful Korian, may your talent and humility always go hand in hand,” wrote Karla Sofía, who years ago denounced Corazón Serrano.

According to Karla Sofía, the Huancaine teenager is “one of the most talented young performers I have been able to listen to in recent years.” Photo: Facebook | Karla Sofia

public support

After the program published Korian Postillón’s blind audition on Facebook, dozens of users expressed their congratulations to the teenager who seeks to keep her Huanca roots alive.

“She will be the winner. I declare it, as she has charm, candidness, acting and beautiful voice of hers. My favourite, Korián Postrilló”, “Beautiful and talented Korián. A Huancaíno pride, we wish you all the successes and blessings”, “I loved it when he said: ‘rescue our Peruvian music, our roots’. Although it is true that she is losing little by little, but there are these great talents who revive our culture, congratulations”, “What humility, simplicity and charm of this girl, she promises her participation, she can even win it” and “Very good and beautiful her voice, this girl can give the surprise. Come on Corian! From now on, I am your fan”; netizens wrote.