Survivors 2025 It has already started, and with the program, the adventures and misadventures of each and every one of the contestants of the calm and beach furia, who week after week they fight to endure stoics the inclement weather, the survival tests, and Hunger.

Among the participants of this edition are Koldo Royoa chef who, despite being little known to many, in the wonderful universe of Tiktok is a star, treasured More than 900,000 followers And more than 11.3 million I like In the Chinese social network.

Although on the island the ability to cook as it does in his daily life is between little and never, participating in survivors was one of the chef’s dreams, which as he advanced a few years ago in an interview to the media UPPERS“With what is there, I would do wonders. They have fish, coconuts, almonds, a little rice, sea bars… They are gastronomic treasures to which I would add a species with seven spices and a little olive oil, garlic and onion. This is what would take me and would be the tastiest edition of all. “

Donostiarra and Birth Cook

Born in San Sebastián in 1958, Koldo carries the kitchen in the veins, and not only for being born in the province that concentrates more Michelin stars in Spain, but because S sU mother was a cooking profession.

Antonio Barthe bar that their parents run, became the field of cultivation of Royo’s passion for the kitchen, where he learned how a food house works.

Soon it started as apprentice with Juan Mari Arzakwhere he began to soak up the techniques of haute cuisine and other gastronomic cultures.

Despite being Donostiarra by birth, Koldo is based in Mallorca, where he arrived in 1986 to be head of the restaurant Porto Pi. A short time later, in 1989 he opened his first restaurant on the Paseo Marítimo, which bears his name and with which he gets a Michelin star, although in 2008 he makes him Aquiara Tapas & Cateringan informal restaurant where Donosti -style bar covers are served.

Although the bulk of his followers is in Tiktok and Instagram, one could say that Koldo is a digital native chef, since In 1996 he already had its first recipe websitewhich is still working. In addition to the Internet world, the Basque chef moves like a fish in the water on television, where he has starred Kitchen programs as Cook with Koldo (Channel 37-Canal 4), Over low heat (Channel 4, Channel Kitchen, Telenova) or Basque cuisine (Channel Kitchen), in addition to publishing your recipe books, as On a slow heat, my mother -in -law’s kitchen, easy weekend recipes, Spanish typical kitchen, cooking with Koldito either Koldo’s recipes. Easy recipes for any occasion.

