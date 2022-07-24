Georgina Guillermo Diaz, better known as Yailin the most viral, achieved international fame after learning about her romance and subsequent marriage to Anuel AA. Along these lines, many fans want to know more details about her life, which is somewhat unknown.

One of Yailin’s family clan members is kimberly, his sister. Currently, the young woman is more assiduous on social networks, therefore, here we will tell you all the details about the relative of the Puerto Rican influencer, who is three years apart.

Who is Yailin’s sister the most viral?

Yailin’s sister is named Kimberly. On her Instagram account, she calls herself ‘Mommy Kim’. Currently, she has about 130,000 followers and posts sexy photos on her feed. . She has a cosmetics startup called Mamikim supplier.

In an interview for the “Capricorn TV” program, she commented that she is the mother of a girl. Also, she revealed that she was in jail. She was married twice, the first at age 16.

Similarly, the young woman said she was proud of her sister and the successes she has been achieving.

When asked what had made her happy, she automatically replied: “See my sister where she is right now.”

Yailin’s sister has an OnlyFans account

kimberly told about his foray into the platform onlyfans. According to her words, she is contacted by foreigners to market the most exclusive photographs of her through networks.

These statements were harshly criticized by netizens; however, Yailin’s older sister ignores the malicious comments.

Kimberly says she is happy with the fame achieved by her sister Yailin. Photo: Twitter capture

Kimberly, Yailin’s sister, is all the rage on Instagram

Yailin’s older sister He posts various photos on his Instagram account. The snapshots show the makeup that she wears, as well as the clothes that she wears for the occasion.

For her part, through her stories, the new influencer shares her daily life and more details of her daily life.

Kimberly, Yailin’s sister. Photo: Instagram capture

Yailin’s sister is accused of living with Anuel AA’s salary

Anuel AA and his now wife are traveling around the world after the “Legends Never Die” tour. In that sense, there is no lack of a fan who attacks Kimberly to accuse her of living at the expense of the fortune of the interpreter of “Sola”. However, the young woman defended herself.

“I have my own life and I am happy as I am. The day I have another lifestyle it will be because I achieve it, not because of anyone” noted through TikTok.

The young woman is called in social networks as ‘mommy Kim’. Photo: Instagram capture

Controversial confrontation between Yailin’s sister and ‘La perversa’

In 2021, Kimberly had a fight with ‘La perversa’, an artist also Dominican, who broke a bottle on her head in a nightclub.

What happened? Apparently, the affected one would have been bothering Yailin, a fact that angered her older sister.