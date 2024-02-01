Kevin Olguín, alias 'Baby Bandito', has gone from being a well-known name in Chilean crime circles to becoming a central character in the world of entertainment thanks to Netflix. Her life, marked by audacity and crime, was the inspiration for the creation of a series that has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. This production narrates Olguín's participation in one of the most emblematic and daring robberies in the recent history of the southern country, known as the 'robbery of the century'.

Olguín's rise in the world of crime and his subsequent fall have been meticulously documented, revealing a life full of luxury, excess and questionable decisions. Captured in Europe in 2016, after being a fugitive and exhibiting a life of opulence, his story highlights the complexities and contradictions of a figure who, despite his criminal acts, has generated a peculiar type of fascination among the public and the content creators.

Who is Kevin Olguín in the series 'Baby Bandito'?

In the Netflix series, Kevin Olguín is Kevin Tapia, the character played by Nicolás Contreras. He is portrayed as a bold and charismatic young man, whose skills in the world of crime earn him notoriety. The production, based on real events, offers an intimate look at his participation in the famous robbery and his life afterward, highlighting both his criminal actions and his human vulnerabilities.

What did he do as Kevin Olguín in the series 'Baby Bandito'?

The series narrates in detail the meticulous planning and execution of the 'robbery of the century' in which Olguín played a crucial role.Yoto the. Through flashbacks and intertwined narratives, his criminal trajectory is explored, from his first steps into the world of crime to the moment of his capture, and offers the viewer a deep understanding of the factors that led him down that path. .

How was Kevin Olguín captured?

Olguín's capture occurred in Europe after an intense international search. His life of luxury and excess, widely documented on social networks, played a fundamental role in his location and arrest. This episode highlights not only the globalization of crime, but also the effectiveness of the Police's transnational operations in the fight against organized crime.

Who accompanied Kevin Olguín in his robberies?

Kevin Olguin He was accompanied in his adventures and eventual downfall by a series of equally complex and fascinating characters. From partners in crime to family and friends, the series unravels the relationships that defined and, in many cases, complicated his life and criminal career. These figures were Marcelo Moya, Alexis Niñoles, Cristian Niñoles, Francisco Morales, Mario Vásquez, Roque Quintanilla and Alfredo Álvarez.

The real Kevin Olguín, responsible for the 'robbery of the century' in Chile. Photo: YouTube screenshot

