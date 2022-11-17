the republican kevin mccarthy was chosen this Tuesday by his colleagues from the bench to be the leader of his party in the House of Representatives of the United States Congress, which paves the way for him to become the president of that body in January.

Republicans failed to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats under President Joe Biden in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, but they retook dominance in the House on Wednesday.

McCarthy has been a harsh critic of the Democratic administration of Joe Biden and now he is shaping up to be one of the toughest bishops of the elephant party at the Capitol.

Who is McCarthy?

The 57-year-old Californian politician has held the highest positions in the Lower House of Congress since 2014.

McCarthy defeated his co-religionist Andy Biggs, a member of the far-right group Freedom Caucus.

What next to become a leader?

The elected representative of California must now win the vote in the plenary session on January 3, when the 435 new members of the lower house, Republicans and Democrats, will choose the “speaker” (president), the third most important post in American politics after president and vice president.

This vote promises to be very close, since the majority of the Republicans in the House anticipate a very close one. Vote counting is still ongoing in various contests.

The controversies that surround it

McCarthy appears weakened by the poor performance of the Republicans in these elections, as the “wave” of support predicted by the conservatives has not materialized.

Any defection from the Republican camp would significantly complicate McCarthy’s rise, and right-wing conservatives have made it known that they will set their terms before endorsing him.

In 2015, McCarthy had already narrowly failed to become Speaker of the House of Representatives.

