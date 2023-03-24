His name is Kevin Brown. And it must still be very new for the great Colombian public. He appeared as a great novelty in the Colombian roster in the 2-2 draw against Korea this Friday. And he left a stamp, a pleasant presence. He was the figure. To be known and remembered.

But who is this young man who earned the trust of Néstor Lorenzo to attend the call-up on this tour of Asia?

Chestnut’s race

Kevin Castaño is representative of the local league. He plays for Águilas Doradas de Rionegro and has a very good season. That’s why he entered Lorenzo’s radar.



He is a 22-year-old front-line midfielder who was born in Itagüí. There in Águilas he has made his short and fast sports career, starting from Pony football.

He made his debut in 2020 and that first year he played 9 league games. By 2021 he began to establish himself, with 23 league games in the year.

But in 2022 he already exploded, he already owned the position in his team and played 35 games in the year.

In this 2023 he has become known for his and his team’s good performance in the local league.

Chestnut Characteristics

Colombia team trains in Asia.

Castaño works as a front line midfielder. He is the typical midfielder who scratches, who destroys, but who enjoys good ball handling and an outlook to get it clean, with a good pitch.

He is a player full of personality, who does not soften, who hits when he has to hit, who does not save anything on the pitch. He has command and leadership, which is why he is the captain of his team.

With the Colombian National Team he had his second game. He had already played in the previous friendly against the United States. He entered at minute 83.

So his debut as a starter was against Korea, a game in which Kevin played 90 minutes and was replaced at the end by Nelson Palacio. he received a yellow and was very precise in his passes.

What ᴏʀɢᴜʟʟᴏ ᴠᴇʀᴛᴇ ᴀʜí, ᴋᴇᴠɪɴ ᴛᴜ ꜱᴜᴇñᴏ, ɴᴜᴇꜱᴛʀᴏ ꜱᴜᴇñᴏ! 🥹 🌎 🇨🇴 90 minutes on court

47 touches

38 effective passes [95%]

4/5 passes to final third

3 progressive passes

3 saves and 1 interception PROUDLY GOLDEN! #BelieveWeMakesGreat pic.twitter.com/5LkuEl0mQ6 – Golden Eagles (@AguilasDoradas) March 24, 2023

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@pabloromeroET

