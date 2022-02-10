FC Barcelona continues with its mind set on putting together the squad for the next one. With the winter transfer market over, the Camp Nou offices are already working to secure the services of new players who can contribute something to the squad. One of the names on the agenda is that of Franck Kessié, AC Milan midfielder. Today we bring you 10 facts about Kessié that you didn’t know.
Franck Kessié is a very important player in the Italian team. Although he may appear to be a holding player, the reality is, he is a goal scoring midfielder. This season he has scored six goals in 23 games.
He arrived as Cesena’s fifth central defender, but two training sessions were enough for Massimo Drago to realize that he would end up using the Ivorian player as a midfielder.
The AC Milan midfielder is a benchmark for the Ivory Coast team, the Ivorian player made his debut with his country’s senior team at just 17 years old.
The Ivorian midfielder started playing football in his native territory at the age of 10. He did not start playing until this age due to the Civil War that was raging in the Ivory Coast.
He is the main penalty taker in his club. This could come in handy for a FC Barcelona in which the role of penalty shooter is not fully established. In the previous campaign he was the player who scored the most penalties.
Apart from being a player with exquisite physical conditions, the Ivorian midfielder has great quality when it comes to driving the ball. In the previous campaign this helped him to score 14 times and to give six assists.
He is a player who has a great skill when it comes to snatching the leather from his rivals. He has a good start and the ability to get ahead of opposing players. On defense, he is a very difficult player to beat one-on-one.
Franck Kessié is valued by TransferMarket for the amount of 48 million euros. Therefore, if they come for free, FC Barcelona will have done a great deal.
The Ivorian player is only 25 years old, he still has a lot of football left in his boots and to improve those aspects in which the AC Milan player is most weak.
Kessié’s contract with the Italian team ends in June. In the event that FC Barcelona takes over the services of this player, the culé team would not spend any money for the signing. What is pleasing for Barça due to the situation they are going through.
