Kenan Yildiz is making a huge impact in his first season in Italian football. The young Turk has become an important piece for Juventus, and has surprised everyone and everyone with his high level. The 18-year-old forward, born in Regensburg, Germany, aims to be one of the masters of the future.
Due to his style of play and his way of celebrating goals, some have compared him to Alessandro del Piero, a legend of the Bianconeri club.
Massimiliano Allegri decided to dose his minutes at the beginning of the 2023-2024 season, but recently he has been given more minutes. And Yildiz has known how to respond to trust.
This season, Yildiz has played a total of 227 minutes spread across nine matches in the Italian first division, and has scored one goal. In the Italian Cup, he has played 102 minutes in two games and scored two goals, while in the Serie CB he played 600 minutes in seven games and scored two goals and an assist.
Yildiz has been part of the Turkish youth teams, and in October 2023 he debuted with the Ottomans first team, with which he has already scored a goal.
The Juventus jewel can play both as a midfielder and as a winger for both profiles. Yildiz trained at German club SV Sallern and then moved to Regensburg. In 2012 he took a big step in his career and joined the Bayern Munich youth team. In the Bavarian club he was part of the under-16, under-17 and under-19 categories.
In mid-2022, Yildiz's contract came to an end and he swapped Germany for Italy, joining the Vecchia Signora, specifically the U19 team and then the Next Gen team.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the approximate market value of the Turkish forward is 10 million euros. If it continues as before, it will quickly multiply its value.
