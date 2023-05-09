Kiliçdaroglu leads a large opposition alliance that promises to unseat President Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power for 20 years and is seeking re-election in the upcoming elections on May 14. Who is the main opponent and what are his proposals for a weakened Turkey?

The survivor. Social Democratic leader Kemal Kiliçdaroglu is the presidential candidate of the six-party National Alliance, which seeks to rule Turkey and promises to cut taxes, return to parliamentary democracy, economic orthodoxy and drastic foreign policy changes including distancing itself from Russia .

Kiliçdaroglu is a bureaucrat born in 1948 in the Tunceli region of eastern Anatolia and comes from an Alevi family., an ethnic-religious minority in his country. He studied economics and finance and his first link with public management was as a consultant at the Turkish Ministry of Finance in 1971.

In the 1990s, he led the Social Security Agency and a financial magazine awarded him “bureaucrat of the year.”

The candidate elected from the ‘Table of Six’, an opposition group that brings together conservatives, liberals, Islamists, nationalists and secularists, made the opposition to the ruling party of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) its flag since 2008since then denouncing cases of corruption and provoking the ire of the powerful Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In 2009, Kiliçdaroglu was a candidate in the Istanbul municipal elections. Although he lost, he gained fame for leading the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in 2010 after the abrupt departure of party chairman Deniz Baykal over a sex scandal.

Turkey’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu (right) and his wife Selvi Kilicdaroglu pose during a rally in Izmir, Turkey, April 30, 2023. © Popular Republican Party / AFP

In front of public opinion, the politician appears as a defender of ethical values ​​and an anti-corruption figure, but charisma or public speaking are not his strong points. One of the most important milestones in his political career occurred in 2017, when she walked from Ankara to Istanbul around 420 kilometers for 25 days in the March for Justice, which demanded the release of the politician and journalist Enis Berberoğlu.

A survivor of political violence

The ‘anti-Erdogan’ candidate usually speaks in a low voice and tries to gain the trust and closeness of potential voters with home videos within his campaign. While the controversial Erdogan is accused of being an authoritarian leader, Kiliçdaroglu is recognized as a bridge builder and has based part of his speech on the full restoration of democracy.

The centre-left leader took a kinder tone towards conservative Muslims and Kurdish minorities. He is even branded as the “democratic uncle”, or the “Gandhi-Kemal”, for his conciliatory and peaceful style, although this was not enough to protect his safety.

With an attempted lynching, attacks by the Kurdish PKK militia and bomb attacks by the IS (Islamic State) group, Kiliçdaroglu is considered the most physically assaulted Turkish politician in the country’s history. A “survivor” who emerges as an alternative for voters and a challenge to Erdogan.

“Being in politics in Türkiye means living with risks. I will keep moving forward no matter what Erdogan and his allies do. They can’t discourage me. They can’t scare me. I made a promise to this nation,” Kiliçdaroglu said during a rally.

A supporter holds a sign reading “Democrat vs. Dictator” during a rally in support of President and Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Kocaeli on April 28, 2023. © YASIN AKGUL / AFP

“Today I am not here as a candidate, but as a representative of change. I am a candidate for something more than just winning an election”, commented the opposition leader after the appointment. “I tell young people that they can criticize me freely. I will make sure they have that right,” he added.

“We want free media, we want total judicial independence. Erdogan does not think so. He likes authoritarianism. The difference between us and Erdogan is the same as between white and black”, commented the candidate.

Economy, Erdogan’s ‘Achilles heel’

Polls, of dubious accuracy in Turkey, show a slight lead for Kiliçdaroglu over Erdogan, but experts warn that the president is an “old fox” in politics.

For many years, internal divisions in the opposition helped Erdogan, 69, stay in power, but this time Kiliçdaroglu represents a solid bloc of various political and social forces dissatisfied with the management of the all-powerful Turkish president.

Kemal Kiliçdaroglu is backed by a fragile economy and high inflation that have weakened Erdogan’s popularity and many are advocating profound change. Another factor is the devastating earthquake in February, which killed more than 50,000 people and exposed years of government neglect.

The National Alliance promises to remove the broad powers in the hands of the president. The coalition also wants to restore parliamentary democracy with checks and balances, as well as return to more conventional economic policies and fight corruption.

“These elections are about rebuilding Turkey, ensuring that no child goes to bed hungry. It’s about ensuring gender equality,” Kiliçdaroglu said. “These elections are about reconciliation and not about conflict. And these elections are about bringing democracy to Turkey,” she added.

But Kiliçdaroglu has also given rise to criticism, such as on April 1 when he had to apologize for a photograph showing him stepping on a prayer rug. Erdogan used the incident to portray his rival as disrespectful of religious values.

The Turkish president often dismisses him as an “elitist” despite Kiliçdaroglu’s humble origins. Also many believe that his Alevi background could cost him Sunni votes.

If Erdogan or Kiliçdaroglu do not exceed 50% of the votes, a second round would be held between the two main candidates on May 28, a scenario that would add even more tension to the political and social environment in Turkey.

