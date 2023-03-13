Performing one of the most remembered roles in the award-winning film “Everything everywhere at the same time” has allowed the actor of Vietnamese origin Ke Huy Quan to have all the spotlight on himself and win a statuette in the Oscar Awards 2023. His masterful portrayal of the naive Waymond Gang meant a return to cinema through the front door after two decades working behind the scenes. At 51 years old, the actor has become an example of struggle and improvement, since he had to go through more than one complicated situation in his life before reaching the top of Hollywood.

road to success

Also know as Jonathan Ke Quan, He began his acting career at a very young age. Born in South Vietnam, he had to leave his country at the age of seven in search of asylum and refuge. Along with his father and six of his siblings, he fled to Hong Kong, while his mother went to Malaysia. A year later, the family managed to reunite and make a life in the USA.

It was in the North American country where he would make his way unexpectedly and, at the young age of 12, he would become one of the most famous children of the 80s. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas They arrived in Chinatown in Los Angeles in search of a boy who would play the character of Stopper in the movie “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” after a series of auditions in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and London. often Ke Huy Quan he accompanied his brother, who was interested in passing the test; However, the directors noticed how the little boy gave directions behind the camera to his family. Seeing his development and confidence, they invited him to participate in the casting. In the end, it was he who got the role. A year later, he would be summoned by the famous director to give life to Data in “The Goonies”.

After a few short appearances in lesser-renowned productions, the actor opted to work behind the scenes as an assistant director or stunt coordinator. Until about two decades later, he was contacted by the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), who were fans of the little boy. Plug and they required an actor who was fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese Chinese and English, plus he had to look like Jackie Chan, both physically and in movements, qualities with which Huy Quan fulfilled.

Ke Huy Quan’s speech after winning his category

“Mom, I just won an Oscar! My story started on a ship, I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow ended up here on the biggest stage in Hollywood. They say that stories like this only happen in movies. I can’t believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream,” she tearfully declared as she received the statuette at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

He then thanked his wife. “I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Corinna, who every month after month, year after year, for 30 years, has told me that one day my time would come (…)”, visibly moved before the thousands of assistants.

“Dreams are something we have to believe in. I almost gave up on my dream, so all of you keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you very much for welcoming me back,” he said, unleashing the uproar of those present.

List of nominees in the category “Best Supporting Actor”