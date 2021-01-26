Kauan basile He is an eight-year-old boy who for many is on the way to being one of the great figures of Brazilian football. He currently breaks it in the lower than Santos of Brazil and became the youngest athlete to sign contract with Nike.

The young man will live a historic moment for life. He surpassed nothing more and nothing less than his compatriot Neymar, who had signed with 13 years, -now has Puma-, Lionel Messi who did it with 15 already Rodrygo, Real Madrid forward, who had the record for having signed at 11 with the North American company.

Kauan Basile playing futsal with Santos.

Basile is one of the stars of the Peixe U-9 futsal team, has already obtained several trophies and individual awards such as that of best player of the 2019 São Paulo futsal championship. In addition, he signed a contract with Nike for three years with the possibility of extending to two more, according to the newspaper. State of Sao Paulo.

“Today Kauan broke the record of being the youngest player in the WORLD by signing a contract with Nike! He is pure talent! He is football in the soul, in the heart and in the DNA!”, wrote the firm that represents him, Mengoni Sports, through his official Instagram account.

“He is a player with an absurd desire to win. He has a lot of technical quality”, explained his father, Andrezinho, who knew how to wear the Corinthians jersey in the 1990s.

Kauan’s plays