Shakira is going through several changes in her life in recent months, after moving to Miami with her children because of her separation of Gerard Piqué, among other situations. Those who are always accompanying the Colombian singer are her family, but there is almost never talk of other people close to her, who are also her emotional support in difficult times. Such is the case of Kathy Kopp, her best friend, of whom little is mentioned. In this note we tell you more about her and how her friendship with the music star began.

Who is Kathy Kopp and what links her to Shakira?

Kathy Kopp She is a fashion consultant and, for a time, she worked with Shakira as her stylist. In addition, they have known each other for several years, so on several occasions she contributed her ideas to the development of the singer’s performances. Over time, their friendship consolidated so much that she was one of the main supports of the famous artist throughout the process of separation from former soccer player Gerard Piqué, according to a report from the Spanish media Semana.

Shakira and Kathy Kopp. Photo: diffusion

Along these lines, Telecinco reporter from Spain Álex Rodríguez revealed that Kathy moved to Miami to give emotional support to Shakira after she left her home in Barcelona due to the separation of Sasha and Milan’s father. On the other hand, the friend of the ‘TQG’ singer also had the opportunity to work with other music icons, such as Fonseca and the duo Zion and Lennox.

How did Shakira and Kathy Kopp meet?

The closeness between Shakira and Kathy Kopp dates back to when They both went to school together, since they are both originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, where they used to play in their childhood. This was revealed by the stylist in 2017 to El Heraldo, the year in which she was invited to appear in the music video for ‘La Bicicleta’.

Even the artist herself who promoted the musical hits ‘Monotonía’, ‘Ojos asi’, among others, shared a photo in 2017 in which the two were still much younger.