Who is Katia Noventa, the guest presenter on Today is another day

Who is Katia Noventa, the guest presenter on Today is another day in the episode of May 19, 2023? Katia Noventa (Padua, November 24, 1966) is a journalist, television presenter, politician and former model. A graduate in education and a journalist, she began her career as a model both in Italy and abroad. In the following years she mainly continued her career as a model and as a testimonial for big names in fashion such as Valentino, Blumarine, Versace, Armani, Fausto Sarli, Luciano Soprani, Renato Balestra, Mariella Burani and Raffaella Curiel.

In 1988 Katia Noventa began her television career with Mike Bongiorno in the Telemike program. From 1992 to 1994 she supported Fiorello in conducting the itinerant program of Italia 1 Karaoke, while from 1995 to 1996 she conducted lei Re per una notte with Gigi Sabani. In 1996-1997 you conducted and carried out interviews within the Planet container on Italia 1.

In 2001, together with Fabrizio Trecca, he hosted the health and medicine program Living Better on Rete 4. In 2008, Katia Noventa became a freelance journalist and interviewed personalities such as Fidel Castro, the Dalai Lama and Silvio Berlusconi for Chi and Il Giornale. In 2002 you began working on Rai 1, conceiving, organizing and presenting the fashion reports on Uno Mattino; from 2002 to 2004 you co-hosted a daily fashion space with Massimo Giletti within the television program Casaraiuno. In 2004-2005 she leads a space dedicated to fashion within Domenica in lei and within Porta a porta dopofestival. From 2003 to today Katia Noventa leads the Oltremoda magazine on Rai 1. On the occasion of the 2020 regional elections in Veneto, Katia Noventa stood as a candidate with Forza Italia, in support of the president Luca Zaia, in the Padua district.

Private life

Does Katia Noventa have a husband? There is little information about her private life. However, we know that from 1993 to 2000 she was Paolo Berlusconi’s partner, then she was linked to journalist Michele Cucuzza, until 2001. In 2019 she declared on several occasions that she was single. She has no children.