In September 2022, the families of two young Brazilian women reported them missing, sparking an intense search by the FBI. It was known that They both lived in the United States with the Brazilian influencer Kat Torres.

On June 28, 2024, Kat was sentenced to eight years in prison for subjecting one of these women to human trafficking and slavery-like conditions. This case is the subject of the documentary ‘From Pleasure to Captivity: The Rise and Fall of an Instagram Guru’, available on the ‘BBC News Brasil’ YouTube channel.

“For me, he was someone I trusted, who understood my pain and my experiences,” she says. Ana recounting how she met Kat in 2017 through Instagram.

Ana was not one of the women whose disappearance led to the FBI’s search, but she also suffered the Kat’s coercion and played a key role in rescuing the girls.

Ana was drawn to Kat’s story, from her childhood in a Belém favela to her success on international catwalks and her presence at parties with Hollywood celebrities.

“She said she had gotten over several abusive relationships, which was what I needed,” Ana told ‘BBC Eye Investigations’ and ‘BBC News Brasil’.

Hannah, in a vulnerable situation, recounts a violent childhood, moving alone from southern Brazil to the United States, and an abusive relationship. Kat Torres had recently published her autobiography, ‘The Voice’, in which he claimed to have spiritual powers and the ability to make predictionsand had appeared on television shows in Brazil.

“He was in magazines and was seen with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, which seemed credible to me,” says Ana.

What Ana didn’t know was that Kat’s inspiring story was full of half-truths and lies. Actor and writer Luzer Twersky, who shared an apartment with Kat in New Yorksaid she changed after attending ayahuasca circles with friends in Hollywood.

“That’s when he started to lose control,” Twersky says.

Twersky also suspected that Kat worked as a sugar baby, receiving money from rich and powerful men, which funded their shared apartment. Kat’s website offered a subscription promising customers “love, money and self-esteem that they always dreamed of.”

Her videos offered advice on relationships, wellness, business success and spirituality, including hypnosis, meditation and exercise programs. For an additional $150, clients could schedule one-on-one video consultations with Kat, who claimed to be able to solve any problem. Amanda, another former client, says Kat made her feel special.

“I would consult with her first for all my doubts, questions and decisions,” says Amanda. However, Kat’s advice could lead to drastic changes. Her followers They say they became psychologically isolated from friends and family.willing to follow any suggestion from the content creator.

In 2019, when Kat asked Ana to move into her home in New York as an assistant, she agreed. She was studying nutrition in Boston but decided to take classes virtually and agreed to take care of the content creator’s pets, cook, wash and clean for $2,000 a month.

Upon arrival, Ana realized that the conditions did not match the perfection shown on Instagram.

“The house was messy and dirty, with a bad smell,” he says.

Kat seemed unable to do the most basic tasks without company. Ana had to be available to Kat at all times, sleeping for a few hours on a dirty couch. Sometimes she would hide in the building’s gym to sleep on a mat. And she was never paid.

“I see now that he was using me as a slave,” Ana says.

“I felt trapped,” she says.I was probably one of the first victims “Kat’s human trafficking.”

Ana had given up her accommodation in Boston, with no income for another home. Kat became aggressive when confronted, reminding Ana of episodes of domestic violence. After three months, the victim found a way to escape, moving in with a new boyfriend.

When the families of two other young Brazilian women reported her missing in September 2022, Ana knew she had to act. At the time, Kat was married to Zach, a 21-year-old, and They lived in a rented house in the suburbs of Austin, Texas.

Following the pattern with Ana, Kat would turn to her most devoted followers to recruit them as workers. She would promise to help them achieve their dreams, taking advantage of the intimate information shared in coaching sessions.

Desirrê Freitas, a Brazilian in Germany, and Leticia Maia, whose disappearance triggered the FBI operation, moved in with Kat. Another Brazilian, nicknamed Sol, was also recruited.

The BBC found that at least four other women were almost persuaded to move in with Kat, but decided against it. Some interviewees were afraid to appear in a documentary for fear of online harassment and trauma.

However, we verified their accounts with court documents, text messages, bank statements and Desirrê’s book, @Searching Desirrê. It is reported that Kat bought him a plane ticket from Germanyclaiming suicidal thoughts and asking for help.

Kat also convinced 14-year-old Leticia to move to the United States for an au pair program and work with her. Sol agreed to move after becoming homeless, hired for tarot readings and yoga classes. They soon discovered that reality was not as promised.

Desirrê recounts that Kat pressured her to work at a strip club and if she didn’t comply, had to pay back money for flights, accommodation and “witchcraft” rituals. Believing in the spiritual powers of women, she agreed to work as a stripper.

A club manager confirms that she worked long hours, seven days a week. Desirrê and Sol claim that there were strict rules at Kat’s house in Austin. They were forbidden to talk to each other, They needed permission to leave their rooms, even to go to the bathroom.and they had to hand over all their money.

“It was terrifying. I thought something could happen to me because she had all my information, passport and license,” said one of the victims.

Sol decided to flee after hearing Kat suggest another client work as a prostitute in Brazil as “punishment.” Meanwhile, Zach’s weapons They appeared regularly in Instagram postscausing fear in women.

Kat tried to convince Desirrê to leave the strip club for prostitution. She refused, and the next day, Kat took her to a shooting range.

“I was plagued by questions: ‘Could I stop whenever I wanted?’ If the condom broke, would I get sick? Could he be an undercover cop and arrest me? “What if he killed me?” Desirrê writes.

If they didn’t meet Kat’s money goals, which increased from $1,000 to $3,000 a day, they couldn’t go home. Bank statements show Desirrê transferred more than $21,000 to the influencer in June and July 2022.

“I ended up sleeping on the streets several times,” says Desirrê.

Prostitution is illegal in Texas, and Desirrê says Kat threatened to report her to the police if she considered quitting. In September, Friends and family of the victim and Leticia in Brazil started campaigns on social media to find them after months without contact.

During that time, her brown hair was dyed platinum blonde to resemble Kat’s. Desirrê says all of her phone contacts were blocked and she obeyed the woman’s orders without question.

The Instagram account @SearchingDesirrê attracted media attention in Brazil. Friends of Desirrê feared she was dead, and Leticia’s family made desperate appeals.

Ana, who moved in with Kat in 2019, was alarmed when she saw the news. She soon understood that Kat was “keeping other girls.” Along with other former clients, the girl contacted as many law enforcement agencies as she could, including the FBI, in an attempt to arrest the ‘influencer’.

Five months earlier, she and Sol reported Torres to the police in the United States, but they were not taken seriously. In a video recorded as evidence, Ana says: “This person is very dangerous and has already threatened to kill me.“.

Profiles of the missing women were then found on escort and prostitution websites, confirming suspicions of sexual exploitation. In Instagram videos, Desirrê and Leticia denied being there against their will and asked that they stop looking for them.but a recording obtained by the ‘BBC’ revealed the truth.

US police were monitoring the group, and an officer contacted Kat via video call to assess the situation.

Before the conversation, Kat says in the video: “He’s going to ask questions. They’re tricksters. He’s a detective, very careful. Please don’t say anything. I’m going to scream if anyone talks”.

In November 2022, police convinced Kat and the women to show up at a police station in Maine. Detective David Davol, who questioned the content creator, Desirrê and Leticia, said he noticed worrying signs: their distrust of officers, their isolation and their reluctance to speak without the woman’s permission.

“Human traffickers are not always like in the movies. It’s more common for it to be someone you trust.“, he claimed.

In December 2022, the two women returned safely to Brazil. According to the UN, human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the world, generating around $150 billion annually.

Social media provides a platform for traffickers to find and seduce victims. In April, the ‘O Globo’ team received court permission to interview Kat in prisonthe first interview since his arrest.

Kat, still awaiting trial in the Desirrê case, greeted them with a calm and serene attitude. She declared herself completely innocent, denying having forced anyone into prostitution.

“I’ve heard so many lies that it makes me laugh. Everyone in the courtroom saw that the witnesses were lying,” he said.

“People call me a fake guru, but at the same time they say: ‘It’s very dangerous. Be careful, it can change what people think.“, he added.

However, when they confronted her with the evidence, she turned hostile and accused them of lying: “You can see me as Katiuscia, as Kat, as God, whatever you want. You can follow my advice or not, it’s your choice,” she said.

On June 28, Judge Marcelo Luzio Marques Araújo of the 10th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro sentenced Kat to eight years in prison for subjecting Desirrê to human trafficking and slavery-like conditions.

The judge concluded that Kat lured the young woman to the United States to exploit her sexually. More than 20 women have accused the woman of deception or exploitation, sharing their experiences with the ‘BBC’.

Ana believes that more victims will come forward when they learn about Kat’s crimes. This was the first time she spoke publicly. Her goal is for people to recognize that the actions of the perpetrator They are a serious crime and not an “Instagram drama”.

“I’m not fully recovered, I’ve had a difficult year. I was sexually exploited, enslaved and imprisoned. I hope my story serves as a wake-up call,” Desirrê also reflects on her experiences.

