Karina Borrero is one of the most recognized figures of Peruvian journalism in the media. She was part of it since the 2000s and has experienced comings and goings in different programs. In April we will see her on the screens of Latina, where she will make her debut in an entertainment program.

Karina Borrero is part of Latina. Photo: Capture/Instagram

journalistic career

Karina Borrero She is an editor, press consultant and news anchor. She worked on the program “Confirmado” on TV Peru, where she was fired for allegedly criticizing him.

At that time, he told RPP that said dismissal was arbitrary. According to what he told him, his contract had ended, but they told him that they were going to renew him.

He clarified that his comment, which would have motivated his dismissal, was not against the actress Vanessa Saba. The interpreter had been called as the new pull of the channel.

Karina Borrero on TNP, now TV Peru. Photo: capture/TV Peru

New stage in América TV

Some time later, in 2013, he joined “America news: noon edition”, journalistic space where he worked for several years. She was also a host for Canal N on “D6A9″.

At the beginning of 2021, he made his pass to the “Central Edition” of the channel. She shared an extensive message where she appreciated the opportunity.

“I start the year grateful and embarking on a new professional challenge: I join the ‘America Noticias: Central Edition’ team, which undoubtedly represents the most important assignment of my career,” he said at the time.

However, his time in the journalistic space was short. In June of that same year he issued a statement in which he reported his departure from the channel.

His resignation, and that of other journalists such as René Gastelumendi, Gabriela García, Carlos Mauriola, Anuska Buenaluque, Daniel Yovera, Carlos Hidalgo and David Gómez-Fernandini, was due to a protest against the dismissal of Carola Miranda and Carlos Fonseca, directors of América Tv and Canal N, respectively.

A group of journalists resigned from América TV due to disagreements with the information line. Photo: diffusion

At that time, press men denounced the violation of freedom of expression and information after it was revealed that their new journalistic director, Gilberto Hume Hurtado, ordered them to support the candidacy of Keiko Fujimori.

intimate life

Karina Borrero had a relationship with actor Gabriel Calvo while working on Canal N. This began after the interpreter ended his romance with former Miss Peru Adriana Zubiate.

It ended with the artist, and later she had another partner. As a result of this new love, at 40 years old, she became the mother of a little girl.

“Cayetana. My beautiful girl. My precious and brave girl. Thank you for coming into my life, thank you for choosing us and making us so immensely happy. You are perfect, my love. Welcome. The world is Yours! Happy Friday! Happy life!” she wrote in an Instagram post after giving birth.

Karina Borrero and her daughter. Photo: Capture/Instagram

back to driving

This 2022 he will lead “Arriba mi gente”, the new Latina magazine that will be broadcast in the mornings. She will be together with Santi Lesmes, Mathías Brivio and Gianella Neyra in a space dedicated to Peruvian families.

Recently, a new preview was presented where the press woman is shown giving the latest details of the new space.