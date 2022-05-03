The América TV cameras showed the cast of “Al fondo hay lugar” enjoying breakfast on April 25 before starting the trip to the north of the country to start recording the new season. Some new faces surprised, one of them, that of the actress Karime Scander.

After seven years of airing its last episode, the miniseries returns strongly, however, not all the actors of the original cast will return, and apparently one of them would be Mayra Couto, who gave life to “Grace Gonzáles”. For this reason, the possibility would arise that the beautiful actress would take her place in this new installment.

Many still do not know the career of the young actress Karime Scander. In this note we tell you everything about her career.

Karime Scander was part of the series “Mis dos marias”. Photo: Karime Scander/Instagram

Who is Karime Scander?

At 23 years old, she has managed to become one of the representatives of Tondero, the largest producer in Peru. Likewise, she has participated in important Peruvian series such as “Two sisters” (2020) and “En la piel de Alicia” (2019), both produced by Michelle Alexander.

During the “There is room in the background” event, Karime Scander was excited about the opportunity and avoided giving details about her character. “They have been a family. At first, she was nervous because she was the new one. Everyone has been the best, they have welcomed us with open arms” commented to the reporter of “America shows”.

She is very active on social networks, especially Instagram, where she has almost 200,000 followers. She began her acting studies at the Diez Talentos performing arts school.

His first big movie appearance

While studying acting at Bruno Odar’s school, the actor presented him with the great opportunity to audition for the movie “Exchanged”, since he was part of the cast.

The actress from Chiclayo Karime Scander She excitedly commented how she found out she got the part. “Hello, Karime, we are from Tondero and you have been accepted for the role of Chiara in the new film ‘Exchanged’”, was the statement of the producer.

At the same time, he is also studying Communications at the University of Lima and maintains that in the future he would like to specialize in Advertising and Marketing, as he told his followers in the question and answer boxes on Instagram.

On several occasions he commented that acting is his great passion and for this reason he gave a message to children who also wish to venture into the world of performing arts. “Talent is only part of the equation and does not make a difference if it is not accompanied by commitment and dedication,” said the charismatic actress.