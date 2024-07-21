With US President Joe Biden withdrawing from running for re-election, Vice President Kamala Harris is now the most likely candidate to take over the Democratic Party candidacy in his place.

Biden himself said this Sunday (21), when announcing his decision to withdraw from the presidential race, that he “supports and endorses” Kamala’s nomination. He also thanked her for her “extraordinary partnership” and stated that “the best decision he made as the party’s candidate in 2020” was to choose her as his vice president.

Despite the support, she still needs to be formally chosen as a candidate during the Democratic Party convention, which will take place between August 19 and 22.

Kamala was already seen as Biden’s natural successor for the 2024 elections, given the current president’s advanced age, now 81. At 59, the vice president, however, faces popularity problems, being disapproved of by 51% of Americans, according to a compilation of surveys by FiveThirdEight.

The first woman to hold the vice presidency of the United States, she was considered fundamental to Biden’s election in 2020, for representing minorities, being, in addition to being a woman, black and the daughter of immigrants – her mother is Indian and her father, Jamaican.

Once in office, however, the lack of attention given to the issue of immigration was criticized even by her fellow party members. On her first international trip in 2021, she visited Guatemala and Mexico and discouraged residents of both countries from emigrating to the United States.

“I want to make it clear to people in the region who are thinking about making that dangerous journey to the U.S.-Mexico border: Don’t come. Don’t come,” he said at a news conference alongside Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

Before reaching her current position, she was also the first woman to serve as California’s attorney general, from 2011 to 2017, the year in which she was elected senator for the same state. Kamala holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from Howard University and a law degree from the University of California, Hastings School of Law.

In 2019, she announced her candidacy for President of the United States for the 2020 election, and broke the record for the highest amount raised for a campaign in one day, surpassing Bernie Sanders’s mark in 2016.

In his electoral platform at the time, he defended stricter laws to prevent gun violence, the legalization of marijuana for recreational use, tax reductions for the middle class, raising the minimum wage, defending the Paris Agreement and combating climate change, and creating a universal health care system.

The difficulty in rising in the polls and raising more funds for the campaign, however, led her to withdraw from the presidential race in December 2019.

When she was announced by the Democratic Party as Biden’s vice presidential candidate in August 2020, she criticized then-President Donald Trump. “The constant chaos has left us adrift. The incompetence has made us afraid. The insensitivity has made us feel alone. There are many problematic things, and that’s the point. We can do better and we will do much better,” she said.

In 2022, after the US Supreme Court struck down abortion rights, she became the voice in the White House defending women’s right to terminate pregnancies. In 2023, she led the “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” campaign, in which she defended women’s right “to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Married to lawyer Doug Emhoff, she is stepmother to Cole and Ella, children from her husband’s first marriage to film producer Kerstin Emhoff. As of August 2019, according to Forbes magazine, Kamala and her husband had an estimated net worth of $5.8 million.