Kamala Harris, Here’s Who Biden’s Vice President Is Who Could Become President

After the step back of Joe Biden, who withdrew his candidacy for the US elections scheduled for November 5th, to run against Donald Trump for the White House it could just be the current vice president Kamala Harriswhich has already received the endorsement of Biden and leading figures of the Democratic Party.

Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964 in Berkley. His parents are the academics Shyamala Gopalan, Indian researcher specializing in oncology, and the Jamaican economist Donald Harris. The couple was united by their passion for the civil rights movement. The name Kamal means “lotus” and is also used to indicate the Goddess Lakshmi for Hindus and the strength of women. “A culture that worships goddesses produces strong women,” Harris’ mother said in a 2004 interview.

Kamal and her sister Maya remained in Berkeley with their mother after their parents’ divorce, and each morning they went to an elementary school in the affluent, white district from their predominantly African-American neighborhood. Kamala attended both a Hindu temple and a Baptist church: “My mother understood very well that she was raising two African-American daughters,” she wrote in her autobiography.

Kamala after high school in Montrealwhere her mother had found a place at the local university, she graduated from Howard University then return to San Francisco for the Law School. In 1990 he became a lawyer and entered the office of the Oakland Attorneywhere she mainly deals with sex crimes. After becoming district attorney, the conviction rate increases from 52 to 67% under her leadership, so much so as to push the movement Black Lives Matter to criticize her. Appointed attorney general, she becomes one of Barack Obama’s biggest supporters.

In 2014 he married Doug Emhoffa Hollywood lawyer. In 2016 she won a seat in the Senate and became famous the following year for having pilloried then Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the Russiagate affair.

It can be said that Kamala Harris is a true pioneer. Not only was she the first female vice president in the White House, but she was also the first female candidate for the American presidency. Previously, she was the first black woman to become a district attorney in California and the first senator of Indian origin.