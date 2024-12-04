Since the UFC is a private company, it can allow itself to make certain moves that, a priori, seem unthinkable. This is the case of Kai Asakura, who comes to the UFC with a golden opportunity. The Japanese will fight directly for the title in what is his first fight in the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) league in the world. This is rarely seen. Something more normal, and that the company has already done on some occasions, is to bring a fighter with a lot of expectations, who fights against a top in the division and who disputes the title in his second fight.

This happened with Anderson Silva or Michael Chandler less time ago. For a case like Asakura’s, it is necessary go back ten years. In 2014 Joe Soto landed in the UFC to face champion TJ Dillashaw, but he defended his belt. Without a doubt, it is a controversial decision by Dana White’s company, and it speaks very badly of the state of the flyweight division (125 pounds or 56 kilos) of the UFC, which is stagnant.

Therefore, it is also true that the arrival of Asakura is a breath of fresh air and creates the possibility of there being surprises in the category. The champion, Alexandre Pantoja, has defeated all contendersand those with whom he has not fought have already been defeated by Brandon Moreno or Brandon Royval, whom Pantoja has defeated on more than one occasion.

But who is Kai Asakura? The Japanese athlete holds a record of 21 wins and 4 losses. He has developed a large part of his career in the company ‘Rizing Fighting Federation’, of which he became champion. Without a doubt, one of his main characteristics is his finishing power, with which he has achieved 16 KOs. Another attribute that stands out about him is his knees, with which he has managed to finish his last two rivals after hitting them in the body. He also often lands knees when his opponents are on the canvas, something illegal in the UFC.









He will not have an easy opponent in front, as Pantoja is a champion more than consecrated who has been demonstrating his level for years. The flyweight monarch will have to show off his experience and ground game to stop the Japanese’s physical power. Now it remains to be seen if someone who comes from outside the UFC has the level of the best league in the world in the company’s last numbered event.