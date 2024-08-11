Italy’s volleyball team finally wins the gold medal at the Olympics with the signature of Julio Velasco, the Midas of volleyball. The women’s national team triumphs at the Paris 2024 Games and wins the first Olympic title in history. It is a triumph signed by a stellar generation – from Egonu to Sylla, from Bosetti to Orro, from Danesi to Antropova – and by an unparalleled coach: Velasco, ‘father’ of the first golden age of Italian volleyball with the successes of the men’s national team in the 90s, today signs the most prestigious success almost 35 years after his first adventure with the Italian national team.

The coach, who arrived in Italy in 1983 to coach Jesi and was a protagonist of the golden era of Panini Modena, became coach of the men’s national team in 1989, leading the Azzurri to win the European Championships, World League and World Cup, opening a cycle that was only missing the Olympic gold, which he came close to winning with second place at the Atlanta Games in 1996. After two years as coach of the Italian women’s team, he moved to the world of football as a manager.

His return to volleyball took place in 2001 as coach of the Czech Republic. So, the alternation between Italian clubs and international benches (Spain, Iran and Argentina).

In June 2019, the Italian Volleyball Federation offered him the role of Technical Director of the men’s youth sector. Since Julio Velasco has been technical director of the men’s youth sector, he has won: in 2019, the gold medal at the Under-19 World Championships and the silver medal at the Under-21 World Championships. In 2020, he won the gold medal at the Under-18 European Championships and the silver medal at the Under-20 European Championships. In 2021, however, he won the Under-21 World Championship in Cagliari. Under his technical supervision, in 2022, the Men’s Youth National Teams won the under-18, 20 and 22 continental competitions. To these three titles was also added the first place at the EYOF (European Youth Olympic Festival). Now, the new adventure as coach of the Italian national team with the greatest triumph: Italy wins the Olympics.