After the commotion caused by Shakira and the launch of the “Music session” 53 with Bizarrap, the theme of Gerard Piqué’s breakup and the singer has come out again. However, now there is talk in Spain of a supposed link between the Spanish athlete and a young woman named Julia Puig. This, after a publication by the paparazzi Jordi Martin, who has been following the Colombian and the father of her children for years.

Gerard Piqué’s friend told the reasons why she was at the ex-soccer player’s and Shakira’s house that day. Photo: diffusion/networks/AFP

Who is Julia Puig?

The little that is known about Julia Puig It is because of their publications on their networks. However, now his accounts are private after his name was made public.

On his Instagram profile, where he has more than 25,000 followersthe young woman describes herself as a person who has a Master’s Degree in Economic Criminal Law and Corporate Compliance. Currently, I would live in Barcelona. In addition, as seen in some photographs, she would like to travel and spend time with his friends.

Julia Puig is linked to Gerard Piqué. Photo: Instagram/ Julia Puig.

Why are you linked to Piqué and Julia Puig?

The name of Julia Puig Gali has jumped to the covers of entertainment media after the well-known Spanish paparazzi Jordi Martin upload the girl’s profile and a text personally addressed to Gerard Piqué, who would know the lawyer, to his Instagram stories. However, the exBarcelona has not yet ruled on the matter.

“ Do you know her, Gerard? Then, do not be surprised that Shakira throws the whole world on top of you “, wrote. Due to the exposure of her account, the person involved decided to make it private, which further ignited speculation in the Spanish media because, apparently, after the premiere of the Colombian song, the relationship with Clara Chía would have cooled. .

The paparazzi Jordi Martin uploaded a message for Gerard Piqué to his stories. Photo: Instagram/ Jordi Martin.

Who is the woman who appeared behind Piqué in a video?

A person close to the environment Gerard Piqué Y Clara Chia He came out to clarify the fact and assured that she was the person who was with Piqué during a streaming on Twitch. The woman is called Anna Tormo Mampel and she is a close friend of the businessman, for this reason, she wanted to defend her colleague and told why she was in that room that day.