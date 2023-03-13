Juan Martin Fagiani, who is the boyfriend Francesca Manzini, presenter of Striscia la Notizia

From Monday 13 March Francesca Manzini returns to host (with Gerry Scotti) Striscia la Notizia. The girl, who had already made herself known for imitating her and having hosted the historic Canale 5 program, has once again attracted the attention of the public seeking information about her and her private life. Especially about her boyfriend. Who is Francesca Manzini’s boyfriend? What is his name? Let’s see all the information together.

Juan Martin Fagiani is Francesca Manzini’s boyfriend, the man who managed to steal the heart of the imitator: “I’m engaged to Belén. I call him that because he is Italian-Argentinian, he has great patience. It’s not easy to find a man who believes in you and he tells you “break everything”. I have it”. Juan Martin is a former rugby player who comes from Argentina, but lived for some time in Italy, playing in the Macerata Amateur Rugby team.

Little or nothing is known about him, the only certainty is that he has been linked to Francesca Manzini for some time. The couple are very much in love, but the impersonator has always wanted to keep the relationship away from gossip. The only photo of the two was posted some time ago by the actress on Instagram.

“I call him Jesus, but not because he is a saint who puts up with me, but because he really looks like Jesus. He looks like him, he is the same in profile”, Manzini recently told Sledet. In fact, the boyfriend has long hair and a barbarian hair. “Juan is God’s gift to me, he was a very important figure – added Manzini-. He made me understand how important it is to live in the present, and not live in the present with the past in me, because doing so makes you feel bad and you don’t enjoy life. Juan is the emblem of what life is about. So love it, live it and know how to live it with total logic, rationality, and emotion. We are a perfect couple, in fact I tell him: you are logical and I am illogical, emotional, instinctive, and therefore you rearrange. He is truly an atypical person, never known a person like him ”. What better declaration of love?

Who is Francesca Manzini

Francesca was born in Rome on 10 August 1990. Daughter of the manager of Lazio, Maurizio. You have worked in radio (RDS), starred in Carlo Verdone’s film “Benedetta follia” and participated in Amici Celebreties. The girl, now 30, has worked her way up: “I’ve done a lot – her words to the weekly Oggi-. I sang in beer halls for 30 euros a night, then for three years I was an entertainer in tourist villages. I faced many, many doors” but “suffering was a stimulus for me”.

During these years Francesca Manzini has specialized in imitations. In particular of TV personalities such as Maria De Filippi, Mara Venier, Asia Argento and Simona Ventura. Her passion for imitations was born when she was just 15 years old. The “first victim”? French singer Sylvie Vartan. Show only? No, the girl has a plan B: she is an expert in financial mediation, in the past she has collaborated with an internationally renowned law firm.

Before success and sentimental stability (she is engaged to Juan Martin Fagiani), the presenter of Striscia la Notizia Francesca Manzini had to fight against the disease: “I was sick for years: first anorexia, then bulimia. I came to weigh 47 kilograms and I never got out of bed”.

“I let myself go and then I helped myself, because I was alone, I had no one: I was a vagabond, I met ugly people and I almost reached the abyss, then the survival instinct wakes you up”, she told very true. “Have I thought of an extreme gesture? It can happen. I’ve always reinvented myself, I’ve been reborn by myself. I suffered mourning, even the mourning of a living person, my father. He’s always seen me as a failure, but he doesn’t hate it.”

Who is Maurizio Manzini, Francesca’s father