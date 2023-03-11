USA. – Singer Madonna caused controversy after appearing at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony with a new face. On this occasion, the “Queen of Pop” is giving people talk after confirming his relationship with a young man 35 years younger.

Several American portals reported the relationship of the singer Madonna with Josh Popper who it’s a boxing trainer and former NFL athlete. On social networks, the 29-year-old accumulates more than 8,000 followers, however, among several of his publications appears along with the interpreter 64 years old.

We recommend you read:

Likewise, the rumors grew when the singer of great pop hits such as “Vogue”, “Hung Up”, “Material Girl”, among others, shared a story on her official Instagram account in which appears kissing a young man who wears a black hood as a reason for a Jewish celebration in commemoration of the miracle reported in the Book of Esther.

It should be remembered that just a few weeks ago Madonna ended her relationship with the model Andrew Darnell after five months of relationship, however, the images where the singer appears with the young athlete and native of New York are the evidence, according to the US media, of a engagementWell, “The Queen of Pop” has accompanied him to fights, in which the singer would be his lucky charm.

We recommend you read:

Madonna confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Josh Popper. This comes a day after the Daily Mail exclusively broke the news that Material Girl was dating the boxer. The singer published a photo of her on her Instagram stories where she was kissing the 29-year-old athlete ”, are some of the statements from US portals where they are talking about the new romance between the Queen of Pop and a young man who is a boxing trainer.

In the respective photos that were shared by both the “Queen of Pop” and the alleged boyfriend Josh Popperboth seem to be happy with each other’s company, mainly Madonna who, despite trying to go unnoticed with totally black outfits, the singer’s face radiates light, even though she was criticized a few days ago for excessive cosmetic surgeries, no However, for the artist it seems that she is not giving importance to the criticism and is only focusing on his new relationship with the young athlete.