From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/14/2024 – 16:12

Four days after the accident involving the Voepass plane that killed 62 people, the airline’s president, José Luiz Felício Filho, made a video statement on Tuesday night, 14th.

+’This is not about outsourcing’, says Latam about flights operated by Voepass. Understand the partnership

In the 2-minute and 42-second video, published on the company’s website, he expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and friends, saying that the entire team is focused on offering unrestricted assistance to the families, sparing no effort, so that everyone receives support, including psychological support. “This is a moment of great sadness for the Voepass family.” Felício Filho assured that the company follows “the best international practices” in safety.

José Luiz Felício Filho is also a pilot and co-founder of the company, created by his father José Luiz Felício, who died at the age of 81 in October 2023. Felicio says he took over as president of the company in 2004 and that he comes from the transport sector.

“I have been a pilot for over 30 years and am now the longest-serving captain of this company. I come from a background in transportation and, since I took over as president of this company in 2004, I have always built a foundation with solid guidelines and always guided by international best practices to ensure the operational safety of everyone. The lives of our passengers, as well as our crew, have always been and will continue to be our number one priority.”.

His father founded Passaredo Transportes Aéreos in 1995. Previously, Felício worked in road transport, connecting cities in the interior of São Paulo.

The airline began operating with two Embraer 120 Brasília aircraft. The company expanded focusing on regional aviation, but in 2002 it suspended its operations, returning in 2004, when Felício Filho assumed control and management of the company.

When contacted, Voepass did not provide information about the company’s current shareholder structure. Currently, the company’s CEO is Eduardo Busch.

Bird

Passaredo Linhas Aéreas is recognized as the oldest Brazilian airline in operation. In 2012, the company entered into a judicial recovery process, which was concluded in 2017. Months before, it had been sold to Itapemirim, but the deal was canceled.

In 2019, Passaredo’s controllers acquired corporate control of MAP Linhas Aéreas, forming the new brand Voepass Linhas Aéreas.

The airline is headquartered in Ribeirão Preto (SP) and currently flies with a fleet of 15 aircraft of the Franco-Italian company ATR model: the ATR 72-500, ATR 72-600 and ATR 42-500 and has a codeshare with Latam.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the company is the fourth largest in Brazil, with a 0.5% share of the domestic market.

The company reports on its website that it serves 37 national destinations and transported more than 500,000 passengers in 2023.