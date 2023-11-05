At the end of October, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, equipped by Chavismo, suspended the entire process of the opposition primaries, in which former deputy María Corina Machado had been chosen days earlier to contest the 2024 presidential election. , in a likely clash with dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The request for an injunction for the process to be suspended, alleging alleged “irregularities”, was presented by national deputy José Brito. The parliamentarian identifies himself as an opponent of Maduro, but criticizes the main anti-Chavista coalition, whose primaries Machado won. In practice, Brito only helps the Venezuelan dictator to bury democracy in the country once and for all.

In 2013, he contested the election for mayor of Simón Rodríguez with the support of the anti-Chavista coalition Mesa de la Unidad Democrática, but lost to the candidate of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Maduro’s party. Brito later joined the First Justice party, run by opposition leader Henrique Capriles.

However, in recent years, the deputy’s mask has fallen and his position as an auxiliary arm of Chavismo has become clear.

In 2019, the national leadership of First Justice expelled Brito and two other deputies because they participated in a scheme to close investigations against businessmen involved in corruption in Maduro’s government, including Colombian Alex Saab, the dictator’s alleged front man who was arrested in Cape Verde in 2020 and extradited to the United States the following year.

At the beginning of 2020, the United States Treasury Department applied sanctions against Brito and six other Venezuelan public agents who attempted a coup in the National Assembly to remove opposition leader Juan Guaidó, then president of the house.

In 2021, the European Union took the same measure against Brito and 18 other public agents in Venezuela due to fraud in the legislative elections.

This year, before presenting the request that led to the suspension of the opposition primaries, Brito had been responsible for carrying out a consultation with the General Comptroller of Venezuela, which confirmed in June that María Corina Machado is disqualified from holding public office for 15 years. .

At the time, Brito stated that “an alternative must be built for real change, which must occur under premises of sincerity and not a misleading offer”.

After the Supreme Court’s recent decision to suspend the opposition primaries, Brito once again criticized Machado’s political group.

“Venezuela wants change, but through peaceful, democratic, electoral, constitutional means and not through shortcuts,” he said, in statements published on the National Assembly website.

“There is a minority leadership of the opposition that intends to fuel a disaster”, said Brito, who mentioned that this movement is led by Leopoldo López and María Corina Machado, “who in their failure and in their class struggle, want to lead the country to a confrontation, which will not be allowed.”

Brito, who did not participate in the opposition primaries suspended by the Venezuelan Supreme Court, announced in August his own candidacy for president in 2024. As Maduro demonstrates with the persecution of Machado’s political group, this façade opposition is the only one that the dictator will admit in the year that he comes.