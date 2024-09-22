Jorge Humberto Figueroa Benitezknown by his aliases “The 27th” either “The Perris”is an alleged member of the Sinaloa Cartel and one of the most wanted criminals by the US authorities. His name has gained international relevance after being identified as the coordinator of the kidnapping and delivery of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambadaone of the cartel’s most powerful leaders.

According to intelligence reports, “El 27” allegedly serves as Head of personal security for “Los Chapitos” in Sinaloa, children of drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) offers a reward of up to one million dollars for information leading to his capture, as he is accused of federal crimes such as importing and trafficking fentanyl, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, as well as money laundering.

So far, due to his low profile, there is not much information about Jorge Humberto, whom the DEA describes as a man of about 33 years old with brown hair and eyes.

Likewise, on the blacklist of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Jorge Humberto is identified as the leader of Los Ninis (the armed wing that protects Los Chapitos), who would have increased his relevance after the capture of Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, alias “El Nini.”

‘El 27’ was allegedly in charge of supervising the personal security of “El Nini” until his capture, andccoordinate the manufacturing and trafficking activities of narcotics from Los Chapitos.

After the kidnapping and capture of El Mayo Zambada, the US government, which shook the world of drug trafficking, has placed “El 27” in the crosshairs of international anti-drug agenciesdue to his alleged participation in the incident.