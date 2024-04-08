The former vice president of Ecuador Jorge Glas, one of the strong men of the Government of Ecuador during the presidential mandate of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), is again detained, as he has been for most of the more than six years since he left office, involved in convictions and accusations of corruption that he denounces as political persecution and 'lawfare' '.

His last arrest, which occurred on Friday night, led within hours of Mexico breaking diplomatic relations with Ecuador. after the Government of President Daniel Noboa stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito to capture Glas, shortly after the Administration of the Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, granted him the political asylum he had requested.

This occurred at a time of maximum tension, after the Ecuadorian Government expelled the Mexican ambassador, Raquel Serur, for statements by López Obrador where linked the murder of candidate Fernando Villavicencio with Noboa's electoral victory, who won in the second round over Correísta candidate Luisa González.

Glas is currently accused of alleged embezzlement (embezzlement of public funds) in the 'Reconstruction' case of the coastal province of Manabí, the most affected by the strong earthquake that occurred in 2016, for which a judge had ordered his arrest and imprisonment. . preventive after he stayed at the Mexican Embassy.

An old friendship with Correa

Glas, 54, is an electronic engineer and He forged a friendship with Correa since his youth as part of a group of 'boy scouts' in the port city of Guayaquil, where the two are from.

He has been part of the Correa Government from the beginning, as president of the Solidarity Fund (2007-2009), and then as Minister of Telecommunications and Information Society (2009-2010) and Minister of Coordination of Strategic Sectors (2010-2012).

Then, together with Correa, he formed the electoral binomial of candidates for president and vice president of the ruling political party Alianza País for the 2013 elections, and after the electoral victory he joined the four years in office (2013-2017) and then repeat victory with Lenín Moreno in 2017.

However, Moreno soon removed Glas from all his functions when he began to accumulate complaints and indications of corruption against him, and in September 2017 the vice president He entered preventive detention and was removed from office.

Three convictions, two still valid

The judicial processes continued in the following years while he remained in prison and accumulated up to three convictions, although one of them was later annulled.

He was first sentenced at the end of 2017 to six years in prison for illicit association in the Odebrecht caseand then in 2020 to eight years in prison for bribery in the 'Bribery' casethe irregular financing plot Alianza País in which Correa was also convicted and disqualified, who like Glas claims to be a victim of 'lawfare' and in his case has refugee status from Belgium.

During his time in prison he always tried to find a way to be released by alleging a delicate health condition and danger to his life.

In 2021 he was also sentenced to another eight years in prison for embezzled by the 'Singue' caseon the conditions for awarding contracts for this oil block.

During his time in prison he always tried to find a way to be released by alleging a delicate health condition and danger to his life, as the prison crisis in Ecuador worsened, with frequent massacres between rival criminal gangs that control internally. the prisons.

Cautiously released

Thus, he managed to temporarily leave prison for 40 days in April 2022, thanks to a controversial judicial resolution that was later annulled.

By the end of that same year Another judicial resolution again ordered his release as a precautionary measure. until the Justice decided whether he would be granted the benefit of pre-release, after having managed to combine the two sentences for the 'Bribery' and Odebrecht cases and having served most of the eight years of deprivation of liberty.

However, Justice denied him that benefitso he would have to return to prison to serve that sentence.

Another court ruling restored his political rights to be a candidate in the extraordinary elections of 2023, and in that context Glas was chosen in the first instance as the presidential candidate of Correismo for those elections but declined the candidacy due to the possibility that the resolution that allowed him to run would be annulled.

Former advisor denounces him for alleged intimidation

At the end of 2023 he was involved in a complaint for alleged intimidation by Soledad Padilla, a former advisor who had given her assistance during her time in prison and who, according to the complainant, suffered harassment from Glas when she supposedly did not see her interest in formalizing a relationship reciprocated and finding out that she had a romantic relationship with an assembly member of the parliamentary group of Correism.

On the other hand, Glas contradicted Padilla for alleged extortion by stating that he had supposedly demanded that he receive $350,000 in exchange for not releasing the recordings of some of their conversations that finally came to light.

