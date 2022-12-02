Magaly Medina and his heated interview with Jonathan Maicelo, broadcast on December 1, has brought the Peruvian boxer back to the spotlight, one of the little-known aspects being his relationship with his wife Debora Luna Victoria Gamarra. Situation that draws attention, after the Peruvian athlete was caught kissing with Samantha Batallanos, Miss Grand Peru 2021.

Who is the wife of Jonathan Maicelo?

Debora Luna Victoria Gamarra He is from the San Judas neighborhood, in Callao, like Jonathan Maicelo. They met when the boxer was 20 years old. By then the “Rocky de Los Barracones” already had a reputation as a womanizer.

“He was famous for some little lovers, his past condemned him” commented Débora Luna in an interview with Trome, in October 2011, a few days after getting married.

At that time, Débora Luna and Jonathan Maicelo had already been living together for nearly eight years and had a son together, Yaliem, who is now around 13 years old.

About seeing him surrounded by pretty girls, the ‘Predator’s’ wife commented: “At first yes (I was afraid), because I saw him as flirtatious, but we talked a lot. He told me that it was part of the show, that I shouldn’t worry, because our relationship was not at risk. ”.

Débora Luna and Jonathan Maicelo were married in 2011. Photo: Farandulita portal

However, not even a year had passed since their wedding, when Jonathan Maicelo appeared in the headlines of the entertainment press after being captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV” with the dancer Michelly Solanjhy Garcia Garcia20 years old.

This would be the first of many ‘ampays’ that the boxer starred in. In 2015, he was linked to Mirtha Cáceres, ex-partner of Dayan Cardosa, vocalist of Grupo 5. And also with Daniela Cilloniz, former panelist of “Amor, amor, amor”, who came out to declare that they were getting to know each other.

A year later, in 2016, Jonathan Maicelo was involved in a love triangle with his partner Milena Zárate and a young woman named Rocio Polo. It was even reported that the boxer’s wife, aware of what had happened, hit the Colombian woman.

What did Jonathan Maicelo promise his wife?

On October 6, 2011, Débora Luna and Jonathan Maicelo were civilly married in the Municipality of Magdalena, with the mayor Francis Allison officiating the ceremony.

As part of his wedding vows, the boxer said: “To you, my love, I promise that I will protect and take care of you. I will never let you lack anything, neither you nor my son. As I have always told you, I am going to take this family forward and our son will not lack for anything”.

Wasting no time, Jonathan Maicelo established the residence of his wife and son in New Jersey (United States), to give him a better quality of life, in addition to opening new businesses in those parts.

In 2019, he revealed that he had reconciled with Debora Luna and that he had no intention of having children with another woman other than her. “She accompanied me to eat salchipapa de sol. Now it is up to her to go to Gastón (Acurio) ”, she affirmed and quoted a verse from the Bible:“ You will love your wife and no one else ”.