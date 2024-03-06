Sydney Sweeney She is one of the artists of the moment in Hollywood. The 26-year-old American actress is going through a great moment in her acting career, despite the poor reception of 'Madame Web', a film that has been the target of negative reviews and has come to be called one of Sony-Marvel's worst films. In recent months, Sweeney has been romantically linked to different characters in the American media. However, she would maintain a courtship with Jonathan Davinoa producer and businessman.

Who is Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney's boyfriend?

Jonathan Davino is an American producer and has been romantically linked to the talented and acclaimed actress Sydney Sweeney. Davino, 40 years old, is the owner of restaurants located in the city of Chicago. Likewise, his family owns the popular Pompei pizzeria.

“I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in the entertainment world, because I can be normal that way and it's easier. I have a great support system. “I have people who will fight for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like 'oh no, I'm shining too much and I need to take a step back,'” the actress said during an interview.

Although they have chosen to stay out of the public eye, different entertainment media in the United States point out that their relationship began in 2018 and they got engaged in 2022. The first time the couple was captured in photography was in October 2018, while attending a dinner organized by the Kate Spade brand in Los Angeles. Since that moment, they have been seen in different places, in each other's company. Apparently, Davino would not have social networks and Sydney Sweeney He has no posts on his Instagram account with the businessman.

The couple was caught together on several occasions. Photo: Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney opens up about alleged affair with Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney She has been romantically linked to the actor Glen Powellwith which he starred 'With everyone except you', a romantic comedy from Sony that hit theaters in early 2024. “I just want everyone to know that he is the man of my dreams and that we are still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. “Can we move on to him?” said the actress.

Sydney Sweeney has more than 18 million followers on Instagram. Photo: IG

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after the failure of Madame Web

Sydney Sweeneywho plays Julia Cornwall in the film 'Madame Web', could not help but laugh at the failure that the film has experienced at the box office. Despite being part of the cast, 'Madame Web' has become one of the worst premieres in the Sony Pictures' Spider-Man Universe. The negative reviews and the low collection have led even among the actors themselves to talk about the film's failure.

During his participation in 'Saturday night Live', Sydney Sweeney made a joke about it: “You may have seen me in 'Anyone But You' or 'Euphoria,' but you definitely didn't see me in 'Madame Web.'. In the midst of failure, sydney found a way to keep a good mood.