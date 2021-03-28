Jonas falk, a 48-year-old Swede, sits in a semi-deserted room in the Audiencia de Barcelona. His lawyer is José Antonio Choclán, defender of other well-known faces, such as Corinna Larsen, alleged former lover of King Emeritus Juan Carlos, and Cristina Cifuentes, former president of the community of Madrid.

He is accompanied by his aunt, Harriette Broman, also accused and who is defended by the lawyer Andreu Van den Eynde.

Falk is one of the most famous criminals in Sweden. Many chronicles have dubbed him “the Swedish Pablo Escobar”, as he is considered the largest drug trafficker in northern Europe, although he has never been convicted of it.

The Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office asks for him a sentence of 20 years in prison for having created a network to launder drug money through the purchase of the Pachá nightclub in Barcelona – which he renamed Oshum – the acquisition of a mansion in the Sitges town worth 2.5 million euros and a restaurant in Mallorca.

The Prosecutor’s Office, however, had to overcome throughout the trial, which ended this Thursday, an obstacle that may be insurmountable and that could lead to the exoneration of Falk.

Jonas Falk was arrested in 2010, after a lengthy international search.

Fearsome criminal or victim of the security forces?

The accused was acquitted for drug trafficking in Sweden With the same evidence with which he is now accused in Spain, he received a millionaire compensation for the three years in which he was imprisoned and it has been shown that he was the victim of illegal practices of secret agents of the Swedish police who set him several traps in the ones that never stung.

Since then, the public opinion of the Scandinavian country is debated in the great unknown. Is Jonas Falk such an elusive drug lord that he is unable to leave a trace or is he a victim of a system that became obsessed with him because of his past as a bank robber?

“I don’t know the reason why the press calls me that (Swedish Pablo Escobar). I have never been convicted of any crime related to drug trafficking. I have already been tried in Sweden for the same acts that are tried here and I was acquitted. The only thing I expect from the Court is a fair sentence, and I trust that it will be ”, Jonas Falk responds in a written interview with The vanguard.

International hunt

Between 2006 and 2010, police officers from around the world conspired to hunt him down in an operation that was dubbed Operation Playa, a international deployment mentored by Eurojust – the European agency for judicial cooperation – which deployed agents from Sweden, Switzerland, Malta, Spain, the United States and Colombia with the aim of hunting down the supposed big fish of Scandinavian drug trafficking and which ended up bearing fruit.

In December 2010 Falk was arrested when he made a stopover in Frankfurt from Colombia. When he was not in Colombia, where the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office attributes him contacts with the Medellín, Cali and Pereira cartels, Falk spent long periods in Sitges.

There he bought a mansion in the Vallpineda urbanization and acquired the Pachá nightclub in Barcelona, ​​near the Camp Nou. The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office believes that those operations served to launder the black money of drug trafficking. This is why he is now being judged in Spain.

But the police joy at having captured the supposed great Swedish narco faded shortly after. Falk was initially sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug trafficking but a Stockholm court accepted his appeal and acquitted him for lack of evidence.

“In order for a conviction to be handed down, it must be required that there is no reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty of the crimes for which he is accused,” said the Swedish ruling issued in 2014.

The judicial resolution expressed its Doubts about Falk’s ties to drug trafficking but could not prove them. “Specifically, Jonas Falk and his partner Mauritz Andersson, during this period, had a lot of money at their disposal and it is reasonable to infer that it came from income from illegal activities,” the ruling added.

This is what the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office seizes on to continue with the case and request the conviction of money laundering and tax crime, although drug trafficking has never been proven. Where did the money come from? Falk’s properties in Barcelona were in the name of his aunt, Harriette, who says he bought them with the money he earned during his career as a singer in a group from the 80s and thanks to a millionaire inheritance.

Tons of cocaine

The suspicions on which the Swedish authorities relied to accuse Falk – as the Spanish authorities do now – are five shipments of cocaine located between 2006 and 2010 in several luxury sailboats in which drug traffickers hid her.

In 2006, a consignment of cocaine worth 3.8 million euros was detected that traveled through the Atlantic Ocean to Falmouth (United Kingdom). The investigation progressed when a member of the gang was arrested in 2008, near the coast of Barbados and aboard a motorboat loaded with a ton of cocaine.

In 2009, the police learned of a new shipment of 700 kilos of drugs that was thwarted. He was going to travel the road from Venezuela to Europe although he did not reach his destination. Nevertheless, the great police coup occurred in 2010. Mauritz Andersson, a man linked to Jonas Falk, was detained in international waters of the Caribbean Sea with a shipment of 1.4 tons of drugs aboard the Solero sailboat.

Andersson acknowledged the facts and accepted the sentence but cleared Falk of that plot, which earned him acquittal. “It was a failure. Sweden had invested a lot of money in catching Falk. It is the second most expensive investigation in the history of Sweden after the murder of Olof Palme but it ended in nothing “, explains the journalist from Aftonbladet Cecilia Vaccari.

Falk left the Swedish prison with the acquittal under his arm after three and a half years of total isolation – a regime that prevents contact with the family – but the Swedish police arrested him again this time after receiving a European arrest warrant issued by the court of instruction 7 of Vilanova i la Geltrú.

He spent eight months in the Modelo prison until the trial was due to begin in 2015. But the Swedish acquittal thwarted the prosecution, Falk was released, and the entire process returned to the starting point. The trial began on January 13 and ended this week, eleven years after the events.

During the hearing, six policemen from a Swedish secret unit testified that admitted to having crossed the border of legality to persecute the accused, as shown by a successful documentary entitled “Operación Playa”.

On one occasion, Swedish agents posted to Sitges disguised an agent from Scotland Yard as an ultra-Orthodox Jew and infiltrated him into Falk’s surroundings to set him up. The fake Jew contacted a Pachá administrator, also accused, and tried unsuccessfully to sell him some diamonds illegally. He offered them to her by throwing them on a hotel bed in order to get her to think of Falk as a potential buyer.

“I do not know why the Swedish police have acted in this way against me. After spending almost four years in preventive prison for a crime of which I was acquitted, all I want is to focus on the future and dedicate myself to my family, ”says Falk.

By Toni Muñoz, from Barcelona