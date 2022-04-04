Jon Batiste is one of the biggest winners of the 2022 Grammy Awards. The talented musician won five awards, including the best album of the year category, thanks to his album “We are”. He defeated celebrities like Justin Bieber Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, which generated controversy on social networks, as many still do not know him.

In this note we tell you everything about who Jon Batiste is: the profound message he expressed in his award-winning album, his beginnings in the music industry and his emotional speech at the ceremony on Sunday, April 3.

Jon Batiste is 35 years old. Photo: Instagram

His beginnings in music

Jon Batiste was born on November 11, 1986, in Louisiana. He is 35 years old. He started in music as a percussionist. His family was closely linked to the gospel and jazz genres. He released his first album, “Times in New Orleans,” at age 17.

YOU CAN SEE: Tony Succar and the tribute he paid to Peru during the Grammy Awards ceremony

In 2004 he graduated from the New Orleans Center for the Arts and continued his artistic training at the prestigious Juilliard school in New York.

Jon Batiste was born on November 11, 1986, in Louisiana. Photo: Instagram/Jon Batiste

He is a singer, composer, musician, conductor, and has a television personality. He has recorded and performed with artists from various musical genres, including Stevie Wonder, Prince and Willie Nelson.

However, he is best known for being the musical director of Stephen Colbert’s late-night variety show. He is also the creative director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

In 2021, he won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA (British Academy Film Award) for the soundtrack of Disney’s animated film Soul.

Jon Batiste won an Oscar for the movie Soul. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Grammy 2022: Olivia Rodrigo brought a sign language interpreter to the red carpet

Jon Batiste on the soundtrack recordings of Disney’s animated film Soul. Photo: Instagram

Jon Batiste talks about racism in “We are”

In March 2021, Jon Batiste released his eighth studio album, “We Are”, not knowing that it would become the best of the year. The production mixes jazz, soul, hip-hop, pop and R&B genres.

The message given by the musician in the production is about racism, hope and communion . Addresses issues such as social injustice, in relation to the protests of the movement Black Lives Matter.

Jon Batiste’s speech at the 2022 Grammys

Joe Batiste gave an emotional speech at the Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, April 4, in Las Vegas.