John Kerry is an American military officer and politician, he was a senator for the state of Massachusetts for almost 30 years from 1985, until in 2013 he accepted the invitation of President Barack Obama to hold the office of the US Secretary of State until 2017, when he left office. Secretary as then-President Donald Trump takes office in the Oval Office. In 2004 John Kerry was the Democratic candidate for the presidency of the United States, obtaining the majority of the votes (popular vote 218 million registered voters with the right to vote) against President George Bush Jr., who won his re-election by obtaining the majority of the votes of the electoral college.

The democratic electoral system in the United States is different from that of other democracies like ours in Mexico. There, what legally counts is who gets the majority of the electoral votes in each state and not who gets the most individual votes in total in the entire country. For example, the states with the greatest electoral weight are California with 55 and Texas with 38 (of the total of 538 votes in the 52 states). Whoever wins the most popular votes in each state gets that state’s total electoral votes.

In 2000 George W Bush Jr. manages to win his election in what many of us consider a fraud against the Democratic candidate Al Gore, who had been the vice president with Bill Clinton and in 2004 history repeats itself against John Kerry. Interestingly, both Democrats today are activists for peace and climate change; neither Kerry nor Gore managed to be president despite having obtained the most popular votes in the entire country.

Yesterday, during his conference, Kerry shared that he was in Mexico “because the world faces an extraordinary challenge in terms of climate change, which has increased its impact; however, it also represents an extraordinary economic opportunity for all of us (USA, Canada and Mexico)”; He went on to maintain that “Mexico has a vital role to play in combating this problem, as it has been blessed with assets that do not exist in other countries such as great wind, great sun, hydro and geothermal, as well as fossil fuel.”

He argued about the global trend of investing in renewable energy and emphasized the benefits for “our citizens with less pollution, cleaner air, fewer diseases, healthier lives, better jobs and lower electricity costs.” He also spoke of the need in Mexico to transform its industry towards electric vehicles and that the US was “ready to help with respect to Mexican sovereignty.” And he stressed “North America’s leadership to help Latin America with new technologies and financing to help fight climate change together.”

Regardless of what is actually achieved in the fight against climate change, the truth is that Kerry’s visit leaves behind the statements made last week by the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, on President AMLO’s proposal on reform that “Mexico promotes the use of dirty, old and expensive technologies instead of renewable and more efficient energy”.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrad’s streak continues on his agenda (including his possibility of presidential succession); However, for that definition of candidacy, President Obrador still has time to decide. There are many who believe that finally his candidate will be a woman and therefore Claudia Sheinbaum, the current head of government in CDMX, or even some other woman from his presidential cabinet, is not ruled out. But before 2024, the growing problem of climate change is a reality in the world; and in Mexico and North America we must do our job to combat it, both governments and citizens united in this cause. Since the life of present and future generations depends on this. I invite you to start by informing us about how we can help combat climate change, I recommend the series Our planet (Our planet) on Netflix.