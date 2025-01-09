Freedom without anger This Wednesday he closed the event for the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death, and he did so in the voice of a young singer who performed a particular version of the song representative of the Spanish transition. Was Jimena YellowValencian artist with more than 440,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The artist, who he was photographed with Pedro Sánchez laterwent on stage at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, where the event was being held Spain in freedom-50 yearsfor perform the song of the group Jarchawhich was a symbol of the end of Franco’s regime.

Accompanied by a microphone, her computer, a pedal and her guitar, the young woman performed a “indie pop version bows“as she says, Freedom without anger. For this, use autotunesomething that caused it to go viral on networks due to a small technological error before starting to sing.

However, although many believed that this was a ‘catch’ that revealed that she used this tuning tool, it is not true, since she regularly uses the autotune and defends its use as a creative resource.

In fact, there are two reasons that show that he does it this way for stylistic reasons: the first is the robotic touch of his version of Jarcha, which shows that he has not tried to hide the use of the autotune; and the second is your past rising covers on YouTubewhich acts as a newspaper archive to see Jimena Amarillo’s vocal capacity.

This Valencian has a long musical career behind her that begins with her academic training: as she revealed in a interview in September 2023, studied violin From the age of five in an academy, he learned to play the guitar self-taught, he completed the Artistic Bachelor’s degree and a Sound FP.

And, like many other singers, YouTube has also served as a stage for him to perform his covers of indie groups like Izal or Dorian.

But later, Pau Roca, guitarist of La Cámara Roja, signed her to his record label, Mushroom Pillow, and began releasing his own original works: How to tell you, my love (2021), his first album; While I walk (2022), his first LP; and Grief is not comfortablean album that he released in 2023. The first album included Cafelikoa song that has accumulated almost half a million views on YouTube and which earned him his first Gold Record.

“Music for lesbians”

“I listened to Zoo, La Gossa Sorda, La Raíz and also Extremoduro. Now I am a modern person from Madrid, but with a dog-flute soul.I have grown up with political music. But also indie, I like tacky, national pop,” he declared in the aforementioned interview, in which he also defended that his songs “are not political.”

“Before I was very angry when they said I made music for lesbians. Because I make music, and liking women is something else. But now, with the passage of time, I see that it helps people that I represent a group specifically and I see that music can cause a change. So, I can accept the ‘lesbian music’ label, but I don’t want to include political messages explicit in my songs,” added Jimena Amarillo.