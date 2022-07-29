More in love that never! Daniela Darcourt He told on his Instagram account that he has a new romance with Jeremy Montalva. After being single for several months, the sauce boat surprised all her followers by saying that her heart already has an owner. What is known about her partner?

As you remember, a few weeks ago, the interpreter spoke about a bitter love experience she had with a foreign artist. However, she decided to give herself a new opportunity and officially introduced her new partner, Jeremy Montalva. In this note we tell you more details about the new love of the coach of “La voz Perú”.

Jeremy Montalva is a successful percussionist who works in Daniela Darcourt’s group. Photo: Jeremy Montalva/Instagram

Who is Jeremy Montalva, Daniela Darcourt’s new love?

Jeremy Montalva is the young musician who stole the heart of Daniela Darcourt. For a few years, he has been part of the salsa orchestra and works as a percussionist.

So far he has more than 5 thousand followers on Instagram and has his own music studio: Drummont Studio. In social networks, he usually shares some recordings that he makes in the aforementioned place.

Jeremy Montalva is a musician in the Daniela Darcourt orchestra. Photo: Jeremy Montalva/Instagram

Daniela Darcourt announces her romance with Jeremy Montalva

On July 26, the interpreter of “Probably” announced in style her relationship with Jeremy Montalva and shared a photo on her Instagram, in which they appear very ‘caramelized’.

“The best days with my beautiful chocolate” Wrote the sauceboat on an image of both, he had previously published another snapshot of their intertwined hands.

The couple is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Punta Sal and they share every moment on their social networks.

26.7.2022 | Daniela Darcourt went on vacation with her partner. Photo: capture Daniela Darcourt/Instagram

Daniela Darcourt and Jeremy Montalva shine on social networks

Despite the fact that they just dared to shout their love from the rooftops, the couple had already shown signs of their relationship.

About a month ago, Daniela and Jeremy shared certain comments on social networks. However, the one that attracted the most attention was one where the artist said: “I love you.” “My beautiful choco, you are the best!” the musician wrote in another publication.

Comment left by Daniela Darcourt on Jeremy Montalva’s profile. Photo: Instagram capture

Likewise, they have also shared a moment with Tito Nieves, who is a very close friend of the sauce boat and they have visited each other on different occasions.

Daniela Darcourt, Jeremy Montalva and Tito Nieves. Photo: Jeremy Montalva/Instagram

Daniela Darcourt talks about her bad experience with the singer Jisa

During an interview for the YouTube channel “Soy Gianotti”, Daniela Darcourt told how her romance with the Venezuelan singer Jisa arose and how this relationship came to an end because of a lie.

“He was very attentive and asked me: ‘Are we still friends or what?’ That’s how it was, it happened, he got it (to be with her), one here, the other there. He did the worst dirty trick to me that, I think, a man can do in his life. At that moment, I found out, I searched for the truth: he denied me his daughter “, revealed.

Daniela Darcourt said that her ex-partners were unfaithful to her

“They have treated me very badly, they have deceived me in my face, I am very lame… when I fall in love, I am very romantic to a certain point of blinding myself and that is where one makes many mistakes. You romanticize your relationship so much that you idealize many things. And when you wait and don’t get what you want, you also have a bad time, “she said during an interview for the YouTube channel” Soy Gianotti “.

Updated by Fiorella Hokama.

Daniela Darcourt has already forgotten her bad experiences in love

In an interview with the YouTube channel “Soy Gianotti”, the Peruvian sauce boat revealed that she has already recovered from her bad experiences in love and is now ready to fall in love again.

“Today, I am healthy and I am ready to really be with someone and love him very much, that he does not pay for my mistakes. I am ready to show him that I still believe in a healthy love, that wants to complement the other, ”she expressed.

Updated by: Maria Lucero Chavez

Daniela Darcourt has a powerful voice. Photo: @danieladarcourtoficial/Instagram

Daniela Darcourt reveals that she tried to commit suicide

Strong declarations. Daniela Darcourt surprised more than one of her by remembering that some time ago she suffered from a strong picture of repression that led her to repeatedly attempt on her life.

As she commented, the pressure of her career made her go through a difficult time. “I have been a psychiatric patient with great honor and I say it with great pride. I lived a life of ‘run, run’, I wanted to overwhelm myself because I didn’t want to be in my house depressed, ”she said in an interview with Christopher Gianotti.

Daniela Darcourt gave an interview to actor Christopher Gianotti. Photo: Marco Cotrina / The Republic

Daniela Darcourt tells that she had problems accepting her body

The sauce boat told actor Christopher Gianotti that for a long time she had conflicts to accept her physique. He revealed that he had insecurities, but managed to overcome them thanks to therapy.

“I was not happy with myself, both body and hair, everything. (…) I’m not ashamed or embarrassed to say it, nor do I say it with the desire to be told ‘poor thing, it’s great that she gets ahead’. Now I am happy, I left that process of my own free will, “said Daniela Darcourt.

Daniela Darcourt makes her debut as a composer with “Empezando Otra vez”, her new album. Photo: Daniela Darcourt Press Diffusion

What career did Daniela Darcourt study before dedicating herself to music?

Before becoming one of the great exponents of Peruvian salsa or achieving national recognition, Daniela Darcourt was focused on becoming a classical dancer, something totally different from what she does today.

Daniela Darcourt has 16 years of artistic career. Photo: @danieladarcourtoficial/Instagram

“I started out as a dancer. My start in art was with dance and on top of that as a classical dancer, that is, nothing to do with what I do. I have several teachers and teachers who have been part of the process, ”she revealed.

Updated by: Maria Lucero Chavez

Will Daniela Darcourt perform a nude?

In an interview with “Soy Gianotti”, Daniela Darcourt was honest in several aspects and also made several revelations, one of which was planning to perform an artistic nude in the near future, thus showing an unknown facet.

“I have in mind to do a nude before having my children. I would like to. Also, because there are people who follow me and always want to see a little more of me, “she expressed excitedly.

Updated by: Maria Lucero Chavez

Daniela Darcourt on her experience in “The Artist of the Year”

The Peruvian salsera narrated the difficult moment she went through during “The Artist of the Year” and how she came to win the singing reality show.

“I see the trophy, I stop to look at it and I apologize to that Daniela, because she was a girl who should not have been going through that situation and that pressure. If you go to the show’s archives, you’ll probably see me most of the time lying on the floor sleeping. I finished on a Wednesday at 3 or 4 in the morning and my rehearsals were at 10”, said Daniela.

Updated by: Viviana Francia

Daniela Darcourt postpones presentations in the north

The singer Daniela Darcourt had announced two concerts in the cities of Tumbes and Chiclayo for July 30 and 28, respectively; However, due to the provisions of the authorities due to the fourth wave of COVID-19, she was forced to postpone her show for August 5 and 6.

Daniela Darcourt porterga concert in the north. Photo: Instagram capture/@danieladarcourtoficial

Updated by: Viviana France