Monday, July 8, 2024, 08:07



| Updated 08:14h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Following the victory of the New Popular Front (NFP), there is one name that has not stopped resonating and that has become the key piece of the French left to defeat the far right of Marine Le Pen. It is the founder of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Thus, the left is making headway and everything points to the fact that, in coalition, it could take over the government, although with a simple majority.

The New Popular Front could win up to 215 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, but would fall short of the absolute majority of 289. The party of French President Emmanuel Macron and its allies would win between 152 and 158 seats. The party of Le Pen and Bardella and their ally in these elections, Eric Ciotti (moderate right), would win between 138 and 145 seats. They would become the third force in the National Assembly. Mélenchon, euphoric after the results, has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to “bow down and admit defeat” to his coalition in these elections.

Who is Jean-Luc Mélenchon?



Jean-Luc Mélenchon is 72 years old and has been active in French politics for decades. He was born in Tangier, Morocco, and moved to France early on, where he graduated in Modern Philosophy and Letters. He began his political career in the 1970s and was a member of the Socialist Party from 1976 to 2008. In 1983, he was a municipal councillor in Massy (Essonne) and two years later became a senator in the same department. As a socialist activist, he became France’s youngest senator in 1986.

He is currently the leader of La France Insoumise and heads the left-wing New Popular Front. He is supported by the Socialists, the Communists, the Greens, and the Place Publique, headed by the popular Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Raphaël Glucksmann.

As a candidate for the left-wing coalition, he won 11.1% of the vote in the 2012 French presidential election. However, in 2015, he announced that he wanted to run for the 2017 presidential election, but separately from the Left Front. At that time, he founded the party France Insoumise and obtained his seat as a deputy in the National Assembly.