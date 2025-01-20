The vice president-elect of the United States, J.D. Vanceis now called to become a controversial figure in the North American country. The politician, known for his extremist and conservative vision of American society, will be sworn in alongside Donald Trump, a figure he has ended up with. identify despite the initial quarrels.

Vance has managed to transform his vision of politics in a matter of just a few years. The 40-year-old businessman, who will become one of the three youngest vice presidents in the history of the United States, even admitted in 2016 who felt a clear animosity towards the New York tycoontogether with whom he plans to lead a new era.

His arrival at White House It occurs in the face of the growing polarization of American life and in the midst of the rise of an anti-immigration discourse that has become the cornerstone of Trump’s message. Now, he assures, No There is so much that separates him from the president-elect, with whom he says he shares ideas – especially regarding the economy – although not so much the shapes.

During the elections held last November, Vance was key to gaining the support of America rurala social stratum inclined for almost half a century towards conservative positions, a position that has become increasingly more radical as the feeling of marginalization of its voters with respect to urban centers grows.

For this, his own childhood was fundamental. Vance grew up in the well-known rust belta region located in the northeast and seriously hit by industrial and economic decline since the years 70mainly due to the transfer of manufacturing jobs abroad. It is a majority white area that features some of the poorest regions in the entire country and extends across states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvaniaamong others.

This has led to a great level of frustration among its residents. Vancewho was born in Ohio, described a disconnected America in 2016 in a autobiographical book which became a bestseller.

Under the title of ‘Peasant elegy: a memory of a family and a culture in crisis‘, takes the opportunity to attack those who criticize the populations of these areas but also those who, in his opinion, nor they do enough to get a job and get ahead. Many consider that in this book there are some of the keys to Trump’s own political successwhich despite its high standard of living has been able to capitalize on the sentiment of the white and conservative working class that resides in this region.

Thus, the one who until now was senator for Ohio He was chosen by the Trump team even though he had little support within the most moderate wing of the Republican Partywhich has shown its continued misgivings about this election, especially due to its lack of experience andn the political level.

Their positions have been criticized for their lack of flexibility and his categorical opposition to abortion – which he calls for banning nationwide after 15 weeks -, in addition to his statements about Democratic Party voters, whom he has come to refer to as “crazy cat people without children“.

In this sense, he has chosen to define himself as a person “pro-life” who wants to “save as many babies as possible” and has clarified that trump “is trying to achieve an answer to a very complex issue,” such as abortion.

Immigration policy

In immigration matters, the ‘number twoTrump has already clarified that he hopes to finish the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico to stop the entry of migrants from the neighboring country, a measure harshly criticized by organizations defending the Human Rights.

Despite his success as a businessman, which places him closer to the elites than to the working classes he promises to defend, he insists on pointing out migrants as the cause of low wages and accuses them of making labor cheaper.

That is why it also proposes to accelerate the deportations and ending programs that facilitate the establishment of migrants on US soil. His vision, which has allowed him to gain supports among the most conservative voices, has led him in turn to talk about China as the “greatest threat” to the United States and to even present a bill to prevent access to asian giant to the US market.

It is renovated tuning with Trump and his positions he joins the defense that climate change does not pose a threat real and has made him a politician skeptical of aid to Ukraine as the invasion enters its third consecutive year. Vance believes that the current Administration really lacks a plan to achieving kyiv success despite huge aid.

In this sense, it has opted to facilitate the reestablishment of the 1991 borders, when the old Soviet Unionbut continues defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine vis-à-vis Moscow.

A controversial figureVance is committed to increasing support for Israel within the framework of its offensive against Gaza Stripan operation that has left more than 46,600 dead in the Palestinian enclave in just fifteen months.

Vance vs. Pence

Vance, who represents for many the personification of ‘american dream‘, has claimed a different position from that of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose relationship with Trump was seriously affected affected due to the position adopted by the then president after the elections held in the year 2020.

On this matter, the vice president-elect has assured that he would not have certified the results of those elections – an issue that Pence opposed -, which gave victory to Joe Biden and led to the assault on January 6 Capitol. “If I had been vice president then I wouldn’t have done it“, he clarified.

“I think he United States Congress I should have fought from there. That was the legitimate way to deal with an election that many people, including me, believed had many problems. I think that’s what we should have done“he stated.

In 2020Trump pressured Pence to reject the election results, but he refused to do so and concluded that his role as vice president was purely symbolic, so he announced in Biden’s victory over Trump ultimately.