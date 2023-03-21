During the 2023 Oscars, Peter Pascal He appeared on the red carpet accompanied by a woman. The Chilean attended the ceremony with Javiera Balmaceda Pascalone of her two sisters, who is not indifferent to the film industry, since she has worked for large entertainment companies.

This is the reason why she always looks quite loose and confident in interviews and photo shoots. She has even helped the actor from “The Mandalorian” on more than one occasion when she has trouble answering a question.

Who is Javiera Balmaceda?

The confidence that he demonstrates in each event in which he is by the side of Peter Pascal it is because he has been working for the entertainment industry for decades. He has been part of large production companies such as HBO, Amazon, Cartoon Network, among others.

javiera She was one of the promoters for the bioseries “Maradona: blessed dream” to be produced. In the same way, she was key to the realization of other titles aimed at the Hispanic public such as “El presidente” and “La jauría”. In addition, she is involved in one of the candidate films for the 2023 Oscar Awards, we are referring to “Argentina 1985”, nominated in the best foreign film category.

Pedro Pascal together with his sister Javiera Balmaceda. Photo: @pascalispunk/Instagram

Currently, according to her LinkedIn, the position she holds is head of local originals (head of local original productions) for Amazon studios and is in charge of the original content that the streaming platform transmits for the regions of Latin America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.