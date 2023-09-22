The history of chef Javier Valdéz It is persistence. His family He was categorically opposed to dedicating himself to gastronomy. Today he is the successful owner of the renowned Yuraq restaurant and bar. Recently, he was invited as a jury to the program ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, an edition that will be broadcast this Friday on Latin. His struggle to dedicate himself to what he likes most cost him more, as he had to do various jobs to get to the place where he is now, he even mopped floors.

Who is Javier Valdéz, guest jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Javier Valdéz is a native of Cusco and from a very young age he always knew that his passion was cooking. However, he told his father about his desire, but she denied it and recommended that he better study a university degree. It is worth mentioning that gastronomy was not as valued as it is today. “He fell on his back,” Valdéz revealed in an interview with the Latin Institute of Cusco.

After finishing his degree, Javier decided to learn what he likes most: gastronomy. Therefore, while working, in his free time He also learned some dishes about Cusco cuisine thanks to a cook. Likewise, he enrolled in a local institute that had just started gastronomy classes. Then Javier opened the La Barceloneta restaurant in Cusco in 1998, but it failed due to his lack of experience.

Hard work and perseverance came when he worked for the Belmond luxury hotel chain in Cusco, Lima, Arequipa and abroad. She had to start mopping floors and washing dishes. Little by little, she learned more and earned a place in said company.

“From washing dishes to mopping floors. That training made me feel that I was prepared to be able to run my own business,” he revealed in an interview on the Maestros del Sabor program.

And so he did. After becoming chef and executive chef of several hotels in Peru and abroad, Javier opened a restaurant again and it is: Yuraq. The latter, located in the city of Cusco, has certifications of Tripadvisor for four consecutive years and offers exquisite dishes that mix culture and respects culinary traditions.

When will Javier Valdéz be seen in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

According to Latina, Javier Valdez will be a jury ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ for the edition this Friday, September 22. The latter will replace the chef Giacomo Bocchio. For this program the theme will be Cusco gastronomy.

How was Javier Valdéz’s participation in ‘Masters of Flavor’?

Javier Valdéz had an excellent participation in the program ‘Masters of flavor’ and became the winner of the second season. A victory very similar to that of Giacomo Bocchio, current jury of ‘The Great Chef’ and winner of the first season of ‘Masters of Flavor’.

For Javier, the Masters of Flavor program gave chefs the opportunity to show what it entails beyond their work. A “very different” feeling.

Who encouraged you to develop in gastronomy?

The Cusco chef maintains that his great teachers were his two grandmothers, whom he considers “extraordinary cooks.” From them he learned to take his first steps in this work, especially to value native cuisine and originality.

