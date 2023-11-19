Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 19/11/2023 – 20:39

Ultraliberal compared to Trump and Bolsonaro defends drastic reduction of the State, he has a vice president who contests the crimes of the military dictatorship and has already provoked questions about his mental health and commitment to democracy. of Peronism, ultraliberal populist deputy Javier Milei won this Sunday (11/19) the second round of the presidential election, causing a dramatic turnaround in the country’s political scenario.

A phenomenon of these elections, the economist Milei, from the personalist party coalition A Liberdade Avança, arrived at Casa Rosada using an anti-system speech, ending up being the main beneficiary of the unpopularity of the government of the current president, the Peronist Alberto Fernández. At 53 years old, Milei was regularly compared during the campaign to the American Donald Trump and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, ultra-right politicians who turned the political world upside down in their countries.

Rise

Since emerging on the political scene in 2016, Milei has stood out for using aggressive and provocative rhetoric against the traditional political class, whom he blames for the country’s economic ruin, trying to present himself as an outsider.

Former musician in a rock band, former football player in his youth, economist by training, Milei began to gain traction in the public space in 2016, as a television commentator and defender of “libertarian” principles.

The premiere took place on a channel controlled by Argentine billionaire of Armenian origin Eduardo Eurnekian, owner of the media and airports conglomerate Corporación América, for which Milei worked for more than a decade.

In 2021, Milei was elected for the first time as a deputy. He was not very active in the Chamber – he did not propose projects or participate in committees –, using the position as a platform to launch himself into the presidency of Argentina.

Campaign

The tactic paid off, and Milei became one of the most talked about topics in the presidential election. His rise in the polls was due in part to Argentina’s younger electorate, who were attracted to his anti-system agenda and who showed weariness with decades of mismanagement. His campaign appearances were marked by theatrical gestures, such as wielding a chainsaw and chanting insults against opponents. In the August primaries, he was the candidate with the most votes.

In the first presidential round, in October, he finished almost seven points behind Peronist minister Sergio Massa, candidate from the União pela Pátria (UP) coalition. Second place disappointed some supporters, but the result was still a divisive step in Argentine politics, marking the arrival of a relatively new name in politics to the second presidential round. Milei’s most radical right-wing brand still managed to take the space of the country’s traditional conservatives, linked to former president Mauricio Macri, who in the first round were represented by Patricia Bullrich, who came third after leading a campaign essentially focused on combat to crime.

In the second round, conservatives Macri and Bullrich actively supported Milei, causing a split in the Together for Change (JxC) coalition.

“He [Milei] he is not a leader, he is a symptom” of Argentine society, analyzed former Economy Minister Domingo Cavallo. “He is a great communicator who served as a channel for all those dissatisfied with democracy, politics and the economy”, summarized Juan Luis González, author of a critical biography of Milei, called El Loco (The Madman), to the newspaper La Nation.

Anarcho-capitalism, clones and organ sales

Milei defends the possession of firearms, is against abortion and sexual education in schools and considers climate change “a hoax”. He also associated with apologists for the country’s last dictatorship (1976-1983). His deputy is Victoria Villarruel, who has a history of questioning the bloody crimes committed by the military. During the campaign, like Trump and Bolsonaro, he also began to denounce without evidence that the election was at risk of being “rigged”.

But in other aspects Milei is exotic even by the standards of the global ultra-right. According to biographer González, Milei takes political “advice” from the spirit of one of her dead dogs, through a medium, in addition to having ordered clones of the animal. In August, after finishing the primaries in first place, she dedicated the result to “four-legged children”.

“We are talking about a person who makes decisions based on a cabinet made up of cloned dogs, who considers himself chosen by God, who claims to dialogue with God and see God. His instability is really worrying,” biographer González told La Nación.

Milei has also argued that Argentines should be allowed to sell their organs and defended during the campaign the extinction of the Central Bank of Argentina and several ministries. After the August primaries, he called the idea of ​​social justice an “aberration.”

Throughout the campaign, his main proposal was to adopt an aggressive dollarization regime, effectively extinguishing the Argentine peso and adopting the American currency in the country. Milei also advocated drastically reducing the size of the Argentine state, cutting spending and the country’s wide network of social subsidies. Ideologically, he defines himself as “libertarian” and “anarcho-capitalist”.

But Milei’s self-proclaimed libertarianism has already been pointed out by critics as a mere outfit to hide an extreme right-wing nature. Shortly before the first round, Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro even sent a video message in support of the Argentine. “We cannot continue with the left. It’s an appeal that I make to all Argentines: let’s change, and change for real, with Milei”, said Bolsonaro in the message.

Much of the political debate in the Argentine campaign was also guided by Milei’s radical ideas, leaving little space for proposals from other candidates.