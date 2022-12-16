Last week, after being sentenced to six years in prison for corruption and life disqualification from holding public office, the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, said she will not run for any office in the 2023 elections even with the protection of the privileged forum and the possibility of resorting to higher courts.

Although it is not known whether she will keep her promise, this announcement and Kirchner’s conviction itself have intensified speculation for the presidential election in October. In this scenario, a character who runs outside has been gaining strength: the national deputy Javier Milei, 52 years old.

A recent survey by the IPD institute showed that he is consolidated in the list of pre-candidates for the presidency, with 26% of the voters’ preference, very close to the candidates of the Frente de Todos coalition, of the current president Alberto Fernández, and of Juntos pela Mudanca, former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) – these had different pre-candidates listed in the institute’s simulations, ranging from 27% to 31%.

In one of the simulations, Milei even appeared in second place, with 30%, just one percentage point behind the current Argentine Economy Minister, Sergio Massa.

Milei, founder of the coalition A Liberdade Avança, is an economist and has become known as the “Argentine Trump” – not only for his peculiar haircut, but mainly for his incisive outsider speech.

He was chief economist at a private pension company, senior economist at HSBC and professor of economics and says he is a supporter of the Austrian School, which defends economic freedom and non-interference by the State in the area.

In the first election he contested, the 2021 legislative elections, Milei was elected deputy and his coalition surprised by being the third most voted in the city of Buenos Aires.

An admirer of Donald Trump and a friend of the Bolsonaro family, he is against abortion, skeptical about climate change and says that in an eventual presidency of his “there will be no cultural Marxism”. He believes that the new Argentine generations are more likely to agree with his opinions because “they have less time of exposure to the brainwashing of public education”.

“Young people are rebels by nature and the status quo is left-wing”, he justified, in a recent statement. “Today a boy goes to class and if the teacher says something silly, he looks it up on the networks, realizes that it is nonsense and confronts [o professor]🇧🇷 And the teachers then bully those who want to defend the ideas of freedom.”

If elected president, Milei intends to cut public spending, extinguish the Central Bank, review “privileged” pensions, reduce the deficit of state-managed companies, reduce taxes and regulations (including labor legislation) and reduce the number of tributes from 165 to just ten.

Some members of Together for Change defend an alliance with A Liberdade Avança to remove Peronism from the Casa Rosada in 2023, but Milei is not excited about this possibility.

“Whoever says we don’t have structure [partidária] they are members of Together for Change, which have already failed and only want to return to power to get positions. Afterwards, they will end up transforming Máximo Kirchner [filho de Cristina] president in 2027”, fired.