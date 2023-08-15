“I did not come to guide lambs, I came to wake up lions.”

With this phrase, the candidate for the presidency of Argentina Javier Mileirepresentative of the La Libertad Avanza party, defined his landing in politics and his surprise victory, this Sunday, in the country primary election.

With 30% of the votes, Milei, 53, thus becomes the favorite to win the presidential elections, which will take place on October 22.

The candidate, who defines himself as libertarian-oriented, surpassed the two forces that have governed for the last two decades: the macrismo (Together for Change), which obtained 28% of the votes, and the official Peronist-Kirchnerist coalition , Unión por la Patria, which obtained 27%.

But although the result is surprising – the polls barely gave him 20% of the votes – the truth is that Javier Milei has become a controversial political phenomenon in Argentina in recent years.

Economist and dog lover, Milei has shaken up the political debates in recent years. with proposals such as dollarizing the economy, privatizing public state companies and closing (“dynamite”, in his own words) the Central Bank.

It has also launched ideas such as allowing the sale of arms in Argentina and the sale of organs.

Added to this is his opposition to the legalization of abortion and education on gender and identity issues in public schools.

But perhaps his direct criticism of the traditional sectors of Argentine politics, whom he contemptuously calls the “caste”, has been what has led him to connect with younger voters, discontent with the current state of affairs in the country.

Milei has been compared to other far-right politicians such as the former president of United States Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

“We have managed to build this competitive alternative that will not only put an end to Kirchnerism but will also put an end to the parasitic chorra (thief) and useless political caste that exists in this country,” he said once the results were made official.

But what are its proposals, which many analysts have described as “radical and eccentric”?

“Blow up the Central Bank”

Argentina is currently experiencing a critical situation due to high inflation that the previous year reached 100% annually.

And in fact, the Milei phenomenon began with him, who is an economist at the University of Belgrano, participating in television programs as an economic analyst.

In these programs he was putting together what is the basis of his economic proposal: first, the dollarization of the economy, imitating the model of other countries in the region such as Ecuador.

“Ecuadorians are much better than Argentines. Ecuador’s numbers are impressive. Income multiplied tenfold and inflation was pulverized,” Milei told the Spanish newspaper El País.

Second, the closure of the Central Bank. Milei has maintained in various interviews that the creation of this entity -occurred in 1935- was the beginning of all the country’s problems.

Third: a drastic reduction in public spending. His proposals include reducing the number of presidential ministries to just eight (currently there are 18 ministries, not counting other state agencies).

“We are dedicated to analyzing a reform of the State where more efficiency and lower costs can be achieved. Total public spending must be reduced, but not by abrupt cuts, much less by liquefaction with inflation, but by giving priority to certain expenses,” Diana Mondino, Ucema economist and member of the government team, told the Argentine newspaper La Nación. from Milei.

The La Libertad Avanza candidate proposed the reduction of subsidies to companies that provide services and that the value of the real rate be transferred to users.

Another proposal that is in the folder is to remove the stocks on the dollar, which is a current measure that limits the amount of dollars that an Argentine citizen can acquire per month.

These proposals, especially the dollarization of the country and the closure of the Central Bank, have received strong criticism from other economic experts.

“The proposal to close the Central Bank means going back to a discussion already settled two centuries ago,” economist Guido Agostinelli told the newspaper Página 12.

The economist argues that the State needs to regulate the financial market to protect citizens’ savings and adds that no developed country exists without a central bank

“The most recent experience where deposits from savers could not be guaranteed was with the “corralito” of Domingo Felipe Cavallo at the head of the Ministry of Economy, which is precisely today claimed by the entire libertarian wing,” he added.

