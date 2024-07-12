Club Deportivo Guadalajara continues to strengthen its position to compete for the top spots in the general table of the 2024 Apertura Tournament and has reinforced its squad with an element in its central defense.
This is about the Mexican-American youth Javen Romero 18-year-old who comes from Major League Soccer, after being part of the youth teams of Los Angeles Football Club.
The defender has experience defending the colors of the Mexican national team, having won the U-17 championship with Concacaf, where he played 24 matches.
During his time in the United States, the player played three games with Las Vegas Lights FC25 matches with LAFC 2 and two matches with the first team of the LAFC.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The footballer was registered with the U-23, in order to adapt to Verde Valle’s football, he will surely also participate with Tapatio in MX Expansion League and could soon be promoted to the first team to be eligible for Fernando Gago.
With Rosemarythe red and white team has been reinforced with 10 players to face the Apertura 2024 in the best way.
Fidel Barajas, Omar Govea, Daniel Aguirre, Adrian Pelayo, Ormeno, Rios, Bouquet, Munoz; these last four players finished their respective loans.
#Javen #Romero #Chivas #signing
Leave a Reply