EThe British actually value their cultural openness very much. The fact that they were able to become a global superpower in music and literature, in art and cinema, has a lot to do with their enviable lack of snobbery, with the fluid boundaries between genres, with the compatibility of popularity and aspiration. Elsewhere, critics turn up their noses as a matter of principle when the audience is enthusiastic. In Great Britain, on the other hand, there is mostly closed enthusiasm for their own stars.

But every rule has exceptions, and Jason Statham breaks almost all of the unwritten rules of the British cultural industry. In terms of box office receipts, the action star is by far the most successful actor in the country. Films starring Jason Statham have grossed more than $6 billion since the beginning of the century. Daniel Craig is in second place with his James Bond films, with Idris Elba, Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch trailing behind.