Germany in style! The miss international It is one of the most important beauty pageants of all time since its awards ceremony began in 1960. The International Cultural Association is the body in charge of all the details of the event that takes place every 12 months in the city of Tokyo, Japan. .

This 2022, the Peruvian model Tatiana Calmell was in charge of representing our country and sought to leave the name of Peru in style, crowning herself in first place. The expectations were very high, but the title was taken by another woman. Next, we will detail everything about the influencer who won the award in this contest, with which she left our compatriot in second place.

Tatiana Calmell represented Peru in Miss International 2022

The Miss International Peru 2022, Tatiana Calmell, shone on the catwalks in Tokyo, although she could not achieve her main objective: to occupy the first place in the entire competition. The representation of her was the best and the visibility that we needed was there because she is still the second for said beauty pageant.

The event took place at midnight on Tuesday, December 13 in Japan, like every year. The vast majority of her followers swore that she had all the characteristics to win, but the jury’s score proved otherwise. However, this does not intimidate the also actress who became known in our country. Within the competition, the artist learned that she was crowned the most voted contestant on social networks.

Jasmin Selberg won Miss International 2022

The most anticipated announcement of Miss International 2022 was the definition of the first place. The Peruvian Tatiana Calmell was in the top 8 and was already one step away from establishing herself as the most beautiful of the 66 women who appeared with her.

In that same list were the misses from Spain, Canada, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Cape Verde and Germany, Jasmin Selbergwho got first place from all over the world.

Who is Jasmin Selberg?

the german model Jasmin Selberg She is a beauty queen who has a lot of experience in this type of pageant. She is 22 years old and studies History and Philosophy at the university.

It is known, through her social networks, that she works as an influencer promoting various brands in the field of beauty and in the world of household appliances, with companies such as Panasonic. Currently, he has almost 24,000 followers on Instagram and has all the potential to continue on this path.