On Monday, October 23, Latina premiered her new novel, ‘Dad in trouble’, which managed to captivate the viewing public with its fresh plot, the new actors and the wide shots of Lima, our capital. However, one of the reasons why fans have become even more hooked on this fiction is the presence of the cadet Elvis Tangoa, who displays his sympathy and charisma at every opportunity that is presented to him. Below we tell you more about Jano Bacathe actor who gives life to this beloved character.

Who is Jano Baca in ‘Dad in Trouble’?

Jano Baca is a young Peruvian actor, playwright, theater director and photographer.. Throughout his career on TV, he has participated in soap operas such as ‘Chapa tu combi’, ‘The other shore’ and now ‘Papá en apuros’. In addition, he worked in cinema with the feature films ‘A retreat to fall in love’ and ‘The last blow’. As for his time in the theater, ‘How Trees Grow’, ‘El Crèmebrûlée’, ‘Anticristo-bal’ and ‘I was born to love you’ are some of the latest works in which he has collaborated. He is the brother of fellow actor Luis Baca.

How old is Jano Baca?

This 2023, Jano Baca turned 29 years old. The Peruvian artist, who has achieved great recognition with the character of Elvis Tangoa, in ‘Dad in Trouble’was born in Lima, the capital of Peru, exactly on August 30, 1994.

Jano Baca at the presentation of ‘Dad in trouble’. Photo: Instagram

What is Jano Baca’s Instagram?

You can find actor Jano Baca as @janobaca on Instagram, an account in which he already has more than 23,000 followers. On this social network, the performer shares photos and videos of the recordings of ‘Dad in Trouble’, as well as the other work he does. In addition, Baca has a separate account, @janotomafotos, in which he exclusively uploads his photographic material.