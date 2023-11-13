Miss Nepal is present at Miss Universe 2023. The young Jane Garrett has broken the stereotypes of beauty pageants since she won her national contest, in September 2023, until she arrived in El Salvador, the host country of the 72nd edition of the international event. Who is the plus size model that represents this Asian country? In this note, learn more about the candidate who has achieved historic participation.

YOU CAN SEE: They pay tribute to the Venezuelan Andrea Rubio, the new Miss International 2023

Who is Jane Garrett, miss Nepal 2023?

Jane Garrett She is a 22-year-old girl who has won the contest Miss Nepal in September 2023. The young woman is a nurse, businesswoman and plus-size model who, since her election, has broken beauty standards. Her victory allows her to represent her country in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe, which will be held in El Salvador.

Garrett’s election has caught attention on a global scale because it is the first time that the country’s organization elects a “plus size” woman. This platform has allowed her to gain popularity in Nepal, a country that has participated in the Miss Universe since 2017.

The model has impacted missologists for her beauty, self-esteem and her mastery of topics such as the empowerment of girls and women to put aside stereotypes. Additionally, Garret advocates for mental health, hormonal health, and body positivity.

Miss Nepal wears an elegant dress at the Miss Universe 2023 concentration. Photo: Instagram/Miss Nepal

YOU CAN SEE: Diana Silva at Miss Universe 2023: this is how Miss Venezuela’s participation in the international pageant goes

When and where is Miss Universe 2023?

The edition of Miss Universe 2023 will take place in El Salvador, next Saturday, November 18. More than 80 candidates seek to be crowned the most beautiful woman and be the successor of R’bonney Gabriel.