Basketball is one of the main sports in the world and was created in the United States, in Massachusetts, on December 15, 1891, by James naismith that today is remembered by Google with a Doodle in his memory.

Basketball was born out of the need for sports during the coldest months of the year. To prevent the population from being sedentary during the winter, Massachusetts authorities hired a physical education professor from the University of Illinois: Dr. James naismith.

The professor carried out an analysis of various sports activities of those years, almost all of which involved physical contact and the use of force. He concluded that it was necessary to create a much more active sport that involves strength but little contact.

How James Naismith Created Basketball

James Naismith, born in Canada, recalled a childhood game called “duck on rock” where you had to reach an object placed on a rock by throwing a stone at it.

Naismith wanted to work in the school with boxes of 50 centimeters in diameter, but they only gave him a few baskets of peaches. Then he hung them from poles that surrounded the gym.

The next step was the creation of a series of thirteen rules that established, for example, that the player could not run with the ball, that it could be thrown in any direction with one or both hands, that it could be hit with both hands but never with his fist and that he was not allowed to hit or push the opponent.

The 13 rules of basketball created by James naismith in 1891

The ball can be thrown in any direction, with one or both hands.

The ball can be hit in any direction, with one or both hands, but never with the fist.

The player cannot run with the ball. The player must shoot the ball from the place where he catches it. In the event that a player catches the ball in the middle of the race, as soon as he catches it, he must try to stop. The ball must be carried in the hands or between them. The arms or body should not be used to support it.

Shoulder charging, grabbing, pushing, tripping or hitting the opponent in any way is not permitted. The first violation of this rule by any player will be considered a foul; the second one will disqualify him until the next basket is achieved or, in the event that the intention to injure was clear, he will be disqualified throughout the match, without a substitute. It is considered a foul to hit the ball with the fist, the violation of rules 3 or 4 and what is described in No. 5.

If either team makes three consecutive fouls, a basket will be counted for the opposing team (consecutive means that during that time the opponent has not committed any foul).

A basket will be counted when the ball is thrown or hit from the ground to the basket and remains in it, provided that the defenders do not touch the ball or make the basket difficult. If the ball stays on the edge of the basket without going in and the opponent moves the basket, it will be counted as a point. When the ball goes out, the first person to touch it will throw it onto the field of play. In case of dispute, the referee will throw it directly onto the field. The scorer has five seconds to do so; if they hold the ball longer, the ball will pass to the opposing team. If either team persists in delaying the game, the assistant referee will signal a foul.

The assistant referee will be the men’s judge, record the fouls and notify the main referee when three fouls are committed in a row. He may disqualify players according to what is established in rule number 5.

The referee will judge the ball and determine when the ball is in play or has gone out, which team it belongs to, as well as keeping track of time. He will decide when a goal has been scored and will count the baskets and also perform the usual duties of a referee.

The time will be divided into two halves of fifteen minutes, with a 5-minute break between them.

The team that obtains the most points within that time will be considered the winner. In the event of a tie, if the captains agree to do so, the match may continue until a basket is scored.

How they put together the first basketball teams

Naismith had 18 students and assembled teams with 9 players each. As the game developed, he lowered the number first to seven, and then to five.

It was also perfected and the baskets were transformed into metal rings with a net without holes until the final design of those used today.

James Naismith’s basketball went Olympic

It was an exhibition sport in the 1928 and 1932 Olympic Games, but it was not until 1936 that it reached the Olympic category. At those Games Naismith saw his sport reach the elite. That year the Australian doctor shared the box of honor with Adolf Hitler.

Finally, basketball became established as a sport in schools in the United States and Mexico. It then settled in Europe because it reached the YMCA headquarters in Paris.