What was an open secret is already confirmed. And it is that last Wednesday, November 30, the Magaly Medina program broadcast images in which Yahaira Plasencia is seen kissing the Peruvian singer Jair Mendoza. And now, the salsa singers have assured that they are in a relationship.

The kiss between Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza, with whom he had already been related for a few months, was recorded during a party that took place at the Grand Bavaro Princess, on a trip that the sauce boat made to the Punta Cana resort.

In the images that were released on “Magaly TV, the firm” they also show the ‘Patrona’ walking hand in hand with the artist in the Dominican spa. According to the immigration records of both, the salseros left the country on Sunday, November 27.

Let’s remember that it is not the first trip that Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza coincide. They would also have been seen in Colombia in June of this year. In addition, both share their love for salsa and have even shared the stage at various events.

Jair Mendoza is a 32-year-old Peruvian singer-songwriter. Photos: Facebook | Jair Mendoza

Yahaira Plasencia confirms romance with Jair Mendoza

After the ampay broadcast by Magaly Medina, the “Love and Fire” program caught Yahaira Plasencia at the Jorge Chávez International Airport together with Jair Mendoza and confirmed that they are giving themselves an opportunity with the salsa singer.

“It is important that they know that Yahaira the artist is on stage, she is on television programs and everything else, but right now there is the human Yahaira. I think I’m giving myself an opportunity,” said Jefferson Farfán’s ex-girlfriend.

“We are calm, I think it is the most important thing,” said Jair Mendoza, who years ago confirmed that he had an affair with Michelle Soifer.

Who is Jair Mendoza?

Jair Mendoza is a 32-year-old Peruvian singer who became somewhat known for participating in various Latina shows. He had an important performance in “La voz Perú” in 2015, as he managed to reach the final stages, despite the fact that he suffered from panic attacks on stage.

In his blind audition, Jair surprised the 4 coaches with the song “And how is he” for his great performance. After listening to the jury, Mendoza was the finalist of the Eva Ayllón team, but was the first eliminated from the final gala. That time Yamilet de la Jara, from the Alex Lora team, won.

his revenge

Three years later, Jair Mendoza reappeared in “The final four” to try to win the competition. “I live by and for music (…) I am here to show the whole of Peru that I am a complete artist. that I am not afraid of challenges”, he said during his presentation.

“How I love you” It was the song he chose to participate in the program. After the entire jury stood up and gave the go-ahead for him to become an official challenger, the singer challenged the Venezuelan Reymar Perdomo and managed to keep her chair, which Pedro Crisanto would later take away.

Days later he returned to the program for his revenge. If he wanted to reach the final instance of “The final four”, he had to defeat Jeremy Gómez, but the public did not choose him. However, he continued steadfast with his career.

For many years, Jair Mendoza, who is the father of an 11-year-old boy, considered himself a balladeer. Even the first production of his that he recorded in Los Angeles included romantic songs. “It was an amazing experience. For me, that album is the beginning of everything: the beginning of my dreams, the beginning that I think every musician should go through. I am excited that my music is going to be embodied forever, ”he said in“ The final four ”.

His facet as a composer

Jair Mendoza ventured into the sauce. In November 2019, the artist also made his debut as a singer-songwriter with “I’m going to tell you no”. “It is my debut as a composer. We have worked for a long time with a lot of love on this topic because the public deserves the best. Excited with the results, especially with the support of my followers, who have supported me unconditionally since I started singing, ”said the Peruvian in his virtual show.

The video clip of “I’m going to tell you no”, which tells the story of a boy who suffers the betrayal of the love of his life, despite the fact that they promised to walk together for the rest of their lives. It was recorded in the Máncora spa.

Jair Mendoza and Dalia Duran

In March 2022, Jair Mendoza and Dalia Durán made people talk with their romantic kiss in the video clip for “Locos de amor”, the salsa singer’s collaboration with Los 4 de Cuba.