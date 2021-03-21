The figure most persecuted today by the talent scouts of the film mecca is not that of a promising performer waiting for the project that will catapult him to fame. Nor is it a influencer with the capacity to convert millions of followers into viewers, not a streamer of Twitch that shows more charisma in front of the camera of his computer than some actors with a score of films behind them. Hard proof of the profound transformation plaguing what was once the most aspirational and glamorous industry on earth is that the same agency that represents Harrison Ford is now turning its eyes to a 39-year-old business consultant whose photo might well illustrate the definition of the adjective ‘current’ in the dictionary. If not, and there is the trick, because of his role as a forero on the Internet.

The latest obsession hollywood attends to the name of Jaime Rogozinski. A married man and father of twins, who practices Judaism, resides in Mexico City and has no previous experience in dramatic art. In addition to being recruited by the UTA agency, which aims to make him a world-class lecturer, director and producer Brett Ratner has bought the rights to his life story for an amount “running into six figures.” The agreement offers Ratner’s production company, RatPac Entertainment (creator of films like Wonder woman or Suicide squad), exclusive access to the protagonist to adapt his experiences and memories in the form of a film, podcast and even musical theater. Ordinary a priori memories that, without eating or drinking it, came to put the US stock market on the ropes and now promise to shake the foundations of the film industry.

At the end of last January, a legion of users of Reddit, the largest content aggregator on the Internet, shook the foundations of Wall Street. Hundreds of thousands of retail investors, many of them full amateurs, they decided to coordinate to raise the price of the shares of companies such as Gamestop – a chain of physical sale of video games at low hours and a symbol of this rebellion of ‘avengers’ -, causing millionaire losses in the funds that speculate and bet against these businesses, the so-called bears, which profit economically from the collapse of companies.

“A struggle between socialism and capitalism”, as defined by Ratner, before some political scientist from Madrid decided to turn it into an electoral campaign slogan as well. The shock wave of his action was such that the White House was forced to intervene And, although the foreseeable collapse of the inflated shares of the companies ended up arriving a few days later, it suggests the beginning of a deeper revolution. As Francisco de Zárate corroborated in this same newspaper, if “social networks have already turned around the world of politics, information and entertainment, why were they not going to transform finance as well?”

Rogozinski attended the show as a mere external spectator. “It’s like one of those horror movies where you see the bad guy slowly climbing the ladder. You are witnessing a train accident live ”, he declared to the Wall street journal in one of the very few interviews he has offered in these months. His name made headlines in the salmon press because he is the father of WallStreetBets (Wall Street Gambling), the forum that served as a meeting point and association for small investors who dared to challenge the markets. He founded the page in 2012, when he was still single and working and residing in Washington. He had savings and wanted to invest in the stock market, but the conservatism of investment websites was holding him back. That’s why he decided to shape a community in which other investors shared their riskiest bets without shame, growing over the course of eight years to one million followers.

This guerrilla war drove the executives of the film mecca crazy, who undertook a frantic race to be the first to adapt the facts to the big screen and currently there are up to nine projects in development simultaneously. For Raúl Encinar, scriptwriter of series like Vis a Vis, The reason for the enormous interest aroused is due to its similarities with the classic myth of David against Goliath. “The antagonist of this story is hedge funds and that is key. Discontent with economic institutions since the global financial crisis is a dramatic vein in which an operation with overtones robinhoodescos it always works ”, he defends, without underestimating the tantalizing and bitter ending of the story. “It shows that the system can be shaken, that ordinary people, by associating themselves, can be in control. But, at the same time, that we are not doomed to chaos all the time. In a world as conservative as Hollywood, this illusion, these displays of controlled rebellion, must be very attractive. “

In addition to those produced by Brett Ratner, Netflix has established conversations with Kathryn Bigelow (director of The darkest night) to launch a feature film starring Noah Centineo, and Metro Goldwyn Mayer is preparing one with the writer Ben Mezrich, author of the book on which it was based The social network. Precisely the Mark Zuckerberg from the pen of Aaron Sorkin, as brilliant as he is devoid of empathy and social tools, may be the best reference when it comes to turning figures as unglamorous as Rogozinski into cinematographic heroes. These new yuppies of Wall Street drink more from Silicon Valley gurus than from the magnetism of financial sharks of the seventh art like the Gordon Gekko in big suspenders and blue white-collared shirts played by Michael Douglas in Wall street (1987) or the broker played by Matthew McConaughey in The wolf of Wall Street (2007).

“In the case of the forero, the identification factor will be fundamental, as well as the aspirational one: to personify that David as someone who could be any of us. In addition, their actions move on the attractive and fine line between legality and illegality. This favors the development of another classic point for the drama: does the end justify the means? ”, Adds Encinar. Not even Rogozinski could control the destiny of his own creation. In just one month, WallStreetBets went from having two million subscribers to six – currently more than nine – and even a tycoon like Elon Musk encouraged his 49 million followers On twitter to be part of the community that was ruining the bear funds.

The aggressiveness of a good part of the foreros, who uttered insults and death threats against the workers of these funds and shared their personal data on the Internet, did not surprise the consultant. He himself was expelled as a moderator of his own website a year ago, in retaliation for having attempted to clean up chats and moderators who boasted of obscene, racist or homophobic opinions. “There was a group that were directly white supremacists,” he reveals. But the Frankenstein he had shaped was already much bigger than him and, in addition to boycotting the launch of his book about the origin of WallStreetBets, WallStreetBets: How Boomers Made the World’s Biggest Casino for Millennials (How the Boomers Made the World the World’s Biggest Casino for Millennials), and other business initiatives, ended up driving it out. Despite the dozens of calls received by major investors in the US stock market to help them control the rebellion of the ‘degenerates’ – as they call themselves – their current influence is anecdotal and they do not seem to have much interest in recovering it.

Perhaps as a publicity claim to his imminent move to the Los Angeles hills, Rogozinski assures that there are still many secrets to unravel in his history. “I’m going to put it all on the table. Some of the events are going to be extremely shocking, things that people don’t know about me, ”he revealed to the WSJ. But do this guy and this episode really contain so many dramatic ingredients as to stimulate studies? Considering that films and series about Harvey Weinstein or Roger Ailes have already reached our screens, to name two of the most media exponents of recent movements such as #MeToo, it seems that Hollywood is determined to dramatize reality with the greatest haste possible. Raúl Encinar considers that this fact is nothing but proof of the hyper-connectedness of the world in which we live. “The global and immediate scope of the events causes that any story in which there is an emotional implication worldwide is announced as a fiction project taking advantage of the pull. In addition to the example of WallStreetBets, cases such as the Chilean miners or the children rescued in the Thai cave come to mind ”, he concludes. In the case of Rogozinski’s legion of foreros, and paraphrasing Leonard Cohen, first they took Manhattan … now it touches the rest of the world.

